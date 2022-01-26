Secretary General at the Department of Health Robert Watt has accepted the previously waived controversial €81,000 pay rise for his role.

The Department of Health said today that Mr Watt was in receipt of his full salary, and no longer waiving the increase.

The revelation comes after several Cabinet ministers said that there is a need for "transparency" surrounding the civil servant's pay, despite the Department of Health saying that it was a "private and personal" matter.

In a statement to Independent.ie, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said that he is now in receipt of the "full salary" for his role.

"The Secretary General has confirmed that he is in receipt of the full salary for his role," said the statement.

Mr Watt previously waived the increase after much controversy when it emerged that he would receive a €81,000 pay hike after switching roles as secretary general at the department of public expenditure and reform to the department of health.

Mr Watt refused to say if he was in receipt of the pay hike when he appeared before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee last month.

This morning, a second Cabinet minister had suggested that the head of the Department of Health should make known his effective salary.

Heather Humphreys, Minister for Social Protection, said: “I don’t see any reason why it shouldn’t be published.”

Mr Watt was not available for comment today, despite repeated invitations to clarify the issue in recent days. He told a Dáil committee last year – after a public furore arose at the scale of his remuneration, which is nearly 50pc more than that of the Taoiseach – that he would waive the increase until the economy recovers.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said on Monday that there should be “no secrets” in the salaries of public and civil servants, whose earnings are funded by the taxpayer.

But Fine Gael leader and Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, claimed a day later that there were privacy issues involved under GDPR, the EU general directive on privacy regulation.

Today the Minister for Social Protection – announcing a new level of verification for claimants of unemployment payments at post offices – said there were issues around GDPR, but added: “I do not believe there is any reason why the salaries of top earning public servants should not be published.”

Minister Humphreys said: “It is very important that we have transparency in the public sector.

“My wages are there for everyone to see. The wages of my constituency staff, and those who work with me, are available for everyone to see, and I don’t see any reason why the salaries of those at the top of the public service should not also be available for everyone to see.”

Ms Humphreys is paid €215,000 a year, including her TD salary – considerably less than Mr Watt, whose increase of €81,000 to an agreed new level of €292,000 is alone twice the minimum wage.

The renewed controversy over Mr Watt’s level of reward comes in the same week that the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, warned in the Dáil about the capacity of wage demands to create an inflationary spiral for the economy as a whole.