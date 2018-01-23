Independent TD Danny Healy Rae has demanded an explanation from Shane Ross as to how he managed to use another minister’s vote in the Dáil last week.

'He reached across and pressed Minister Zappone's button' - Dáil complaints over Shane Ross's voting error

The Transport Minister used the voting machine associated with Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone when his own legislation on drink-driving came before the Dáil.

Mr Ross also managed to vote against the Road Traffic Amendment Bill 2017 which he has championed. The Bill, which passed the Dáil despite the mistake, will resulted an automatic disqualification for all drivers caught over the alcohol limit.

Ms Zappone was absent from the vote by agreement. In the Dáil today, Mr Healy Rae, who vehemently opposed the new legislation, demanded that Mr Ross’s error be “dealt with”.

“This is totally unfair. Would he please come in here to this chamber and explain what he was at? He reached across and pressed Minister Zappone’s button?” he said. Ceann Comhairle Sean O'Fearghail told the Kerry deputy that the issue would be discussed at an upcoming meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Procedures.

But Mr Healy Rae was unimpressed, replying: “It’s very, very serious and everyone is taking a very dim view of it.”

Online Editors