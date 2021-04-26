‘He is held in huge esteem’ – Sinn Féin TD’s praise for IRA killer who tried to murder Arlene Foster's father

SINN Féin TD Matt Carthy has described an IRA man suspected of at least 10 murders as a continuing inspiration.

Mr Carthy gave the keynote address at a commemoration for Provisional IRA man Seamus McElwain, who is blamed by the Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster for a near-fatal gun attack on her father.

McElwain was shot dead by the British Army in 1986 as he tried to ambush an Army patrol near Roslea, Co Fermanagh.

“Seamus McElwain was only 26 years of age when he was killed in his own country by foreign occupying forces,” Mr Carthy said.

He also described McElwain as a leader in the community.

“Seamus is still held in huge esteem, very fondly remembered by all who knew him and by a new generation of people from Co Monaghan and Fermanagh and by Irish republicans of all ages.

“Seamus and all of those who fought for Irish freedom continue to inspire us,” he said.

The commemoration was pre-recorded and broadcast on social media tonight.

Mr Carthy said political circumstances now mean that a united Ireland is within grasp.

“The unionist majority in the North is gone, the growth of Sinn Féin ensures that the debate around reunification is live,” he said.

McElwain was a member of the IRA's south Fermanagh brigade, and was previously linked to at least 10 murders.

On April 26, 1986, McElwain and Sean Lynch, now a Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA, had been preparing a huge landmine to ambush an Army patrol on the Lisnaskea to Roslea road.

However, the SAS was waiting for them and opened fire on the pair, killing McElwain.

Seán Lynch, who was wounded alongside McElwain, also spoke at the commemoration and gave an account of the incident that led to his death.

Sinn Féin describes McElwain as “one of Monaghan’s bravest sons”.

The inquest jury who considered his death returned a verdict that McElwain was unlawfully killed as the soldiers opened fire without giving him a chance to surrender.

They found he was shot dead five minutes after being wounded.

In a BBC interview five years ago, DUP leader Ms Foster said she believed McElwain attempted to murder her father, John Kelly, in 1979.

The part-time policeman was shot in the head by the IRA at the family farm near Roslea, but he survived the attack.

"McElwain was a notorious gunman. He was behind the murder and attempted murder of many Protestants along the Fermanagh border. I am led to believe that he was the man who came to murder my father,” she said.

“He is not someone to be remembered in any warm way. He was, as the judge said, a dangerous killer.”