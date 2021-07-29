| 14.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

He gets mad but he doesn’t get even: Before Zappone, five other times Fine Gael have walked all over the Taoiseach

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Expand

Close

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

Senan Molony

MICHEÁL Martin squeezed his mouth into that well-known squeamish smile. He had just been asked about Fine Gael walking all over him on the Katherine Zappone envoy announcement, and was never going to answer candidly.

He doesn’t get angry, but then — say his backbencher critics in Fianna Fáil and many of the grassroots — he doesn’t bother to get even afterwards.

And they see the ‘doormat effect’ as one reason why party support is haemorrhaging all over the country, slumping to less than 5pc in the recent Dublin Bay South by-election.

More On Micheál Martin

Most Watched

Privacy