Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has revealed he benches 100kg in the gym and has also insisted that Boris Johnson is good company, describing the UK Prime Minister as "witty and intelligent".

He benches 100kg and says Boris Johnson is 'intelligent and witty' - Varadkar reveals all in on-air 'Ask Me Anything'

Mr Varadkar ran through a variety of topics as he spoke to Dermot and Dave on Today FM's 'Ask me Anything' and even spoke about his regular meetings with Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin.

He said the President has a collection of around 10 or 20 of the famous Michael D Higgins tea cosies in the Phoenix Park.

The Taoiseach described Canadian PM Justin Trudeau as "sound" and said Boris Johnson is "good company".

Parks and recreation: Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and Leo Varadkar running in the Phoenix Park

"He is the guy you see, he's personable, intelligent, witty. He's very normal, you can talk to him about stuff," Mr Varadkar said.

But does the Taoiseach ever get sick of Brexit? Not really was the answer.

"Every now and then I do have the feeling as to when will it ever end? Actually it will never end, unless they reverse it which is very unlikely, it will never end," he said.

"This phase will end in the sense we will get a deal, sooner or later they will ratify it and they will leave the European Union."

And the Taoiseach said he would like to see a united Ireland in his lifetime, but only in accordance with the Good Friday Agreement.

"That's only with the consent of the majority of people in Northern Ireland," he said.

"That's really important, nobody should be forced into anything they don't want and also I think if we ever get to that point we need to make sure that the unionists in Northern Ireland, British people in Northern Ireland feel that a a United Ireland is a warm place for them, that we don't have a repeat of what happened a hundred years ago where a minority were left behind"

Pressed on his fitness habits, Mr Varadkar was also quizzed on his metabolic age, which a few months back was revealed as 53, despite the Taoiseach only being 40.

"About 100kg, but with not somebody too far away," he said on what he weight benches in the gym.

"But I'm not telling you how many reps."

But has he managed to decrease his metabolic age?

"Haven't checked, not sure I want to either," he said.

Online Editors