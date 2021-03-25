| 6.7°C Dublin

Hazel Chu didn’t seek permission for St Stephen’s Green event

The Lord Mayor of Dublin and Green Party chairperson is running as an Independent for a Seanad seat

Hazel Chu launched her Seanad bid at St Stephen’s Green yesterday. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Gabija Gataveckaite

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu has admitted she did not seek permission to hold a media event at St Stephen’s Green as it emerged the Office of Public Works (OPW) does not permit political events in the park.

The Green Party chairperson held a press briefing for journalists at the park yesterday morning to announce her bid for the Seanad. She is running for a seat on the Commercial and Industrial panel as an independent candidate after failing to secure the backing of her party.

The OPW said it does not permit “political events or launches” on its grounds and confirmed it did not receive a request for an event to take place and was therefore not a ble to approve or refuse it.

