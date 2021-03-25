Hazel Chu didn’t seek permission for St Stephen’s Green event

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu has admitted she did not seek permission to hold a media event at St Stephen’s Green as it emerged the Office of Public Works (OPW) does not permit political events in the park.

The Green Party chairperson held a press briefing for journalists at the park yesterday morning to announce her bid for the Seanad. She is running for a seat on the Commercial and Industrial panel as an independent candidate after failing to secure the backing of her party.

The OPW said it does not permit “political events or launches” on its grounds and confirmed it did not receive a request for an event to take place and was therefore not a ble to approve or refuse it.

Under 1962 by-laws in relation to St Stephen’s Green, no person is allowed to “hold or address a public meeting” within the park. It is understood this includes political events. Ms Chu confirmed to the Irish Independent that she did not seek permission to hold the event. She said she did not want to have it in the forecourt of the Mansion House to avoid bringing the role of the Lord Mayor “into disrepute”. Last night, a motion of no confidence in Ms Chu was deferred to a future parliamentary party meeting. Three senators, Junior Minister Pippa Hackett and Senators Pauline O’Reilly and Roisin Garvey, tabled three motions, including one expressing no confidence in the chair. It is understood that as Ms Chu is a chairperson of the party, even if a motion of no confidence is passed, it would be up to the executive and membership to decide if she should be removed. The first motion focused on confidence in Ms Chu as chair; the second reasserting that all parliamentary party members will be voting for Government candidates and the third that it is not compatible to run as an independent candidate while remaining as chair of the party. It is understood the three Senators agreed to defer voting on the motions to allow people time to “digest” and consider which way they will vote. The motions will be considered in a future parliamentary party meeting, although it is understood that no date was agreed. Read More

