Having more diversity on boards of State bodies will improve the behaviour of board members - McGrath

Minister Michael McGrath said diversity could help cut out “groupthink”

Having more diversity on State body boards will improve the behaviour of board members Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath, said as he announced new guidelines for gender balance.

According to the guidelines, published today, State bodies which have not reached the 40pc target for “each gender” will be required to set out the measures that will be taken to deliver on this target.

“By bringing greater diversity to board expertise, this can also lead to positive changes in the behaviour of all board members, as well as promoting a healthy and inclusive culture within the organisation as a whole,” the minister said in his speech for the Institute of Public Administration (IPA) Governance Forum.

He said it could help cut out “groupthink”.

Other requirements of the regulations will see ministers informed of the gender balance on State boards at the time of making further appointments and each board must report annually on its progress in “promoting equality, diversity and inclusion” within the organisation.

The board evaluation processes should be expanded “to consider issues around gender diversity, as a means of enhancing board effectiveness,” according to the guidelines.

“Board terms should be varied to allow for an acceleration towards better gender balance in membership,” the document said.

Mr McGrath said it was the first major enhancement to the 2016 Code of Practice for the Governance of State Bodies.

“Although there has been very good progress in improving gender equality in State boards, still, as of last year approximately 40pc of State Boards did not yet meet this requirement,” he said.

“Ireland is making good progress at achieving gender balance on State boards, but the progress is uneven and is far from complete. We need to do more.

“Balanced and diverse boards give our State bodies access to a broader range of experiences, perspectives and skillsets.

“This strengthens board independence and reduces the likelihood of ‘groupthink’.”

The minister pointed to a survey in July 2018 showing the 40pc gender balance target was met for the first time in respect of average board membership, in aggregate terms, when women held 40.7pc of the membership of State boards.

In December 2018, the average gender balance across all State Boards stood at 41.5pc women and 58.5pc men members.

“On the other hand, less than half of individual Boards had met the 40pc target,” he said.

Online Editors