Haughey dynasty moves to fourth generation on Fianna Fáil ticket

A fourth generation of the Haughey family dynasty is now running for Fianna Fáil.

Cathal Haughey, the grandson of Charlie Haughey, will be a party candidate in the local elections.

His great-grandfather and grandfather both served as Taoisigh and his uncle is a former minister and sitting TD.

Cathal is the son of Conor Haughey, whose brother is Fianna Fáil TD Sean Haughey, a former junior minister.

Former Taoiseach Charlie Haughey. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall

Conor and Sean’s father was the late Charles J Haughey, the controversial former Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader.

Cathal is the Irish version of Charles.

Charles J Haughey was married to the late Maureen Lemass, the daughter of the late Sean Lemass, a veteran of the War of Independence and Civil War who also served as Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader.

Mr Lemass is viewed by some historians and commentators as the country’s greatest Taoiseach as he was leader during the industrialisation of the 1960s.

TD Sean Haughey Photo: Steve Humphreys

Cathal is a 21-year-old DCU student and is the Dublin organiser with Ogra Fianna Fáil, the party’s youth wing.

He will be running for Dublin City Council in the Clontarf electoral area on the northside of Dublin.

He was added by party headquarters to the ticket.

Sean Haughey’s constituency of Dublin Bay North also covers this area and Charles Haughey represented parts of the area when he was a TD.

The area covers the suburbs of Clontarf, Raheny, Killester, Donnycarney, Marino, Beaumont, Fairview, Harmonstown and Drumcondra.

Following in the family tradition, Cathal Haughey describes himself as a proud Republican.

He takes a pragmatic view on the question of Irish unity.

“A border poll is unlikely to pass without a certain level of unionist support. This cannot simply be a numbers game. Unity will only occur peacefully through dialogue and co-operation with both nationalists and unionists. We must communicate to unionists that even if they oppose Irish unity, they have nothing to fear from it. London rule has always failed to represent the nationalist community of Northern Ireland. The challenge for nationalists is to show that a united Ireland will not fail the unionist community in the same way,” he wrote on the Slugger O’Toole website last year.

