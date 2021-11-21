Haughey and Keane: The end of the affair

In January 1972 after a dinner of the Central Remedial Clinic board, Haughey met the journalist Terry Keane at the Club Elizabeth nightclub in Leeson Street. At that time Keane was the fashion editor of the Sunday Press, and Haughey was languishing in the purgatory that had followed the arms trial.

They began a 27-year affair which would end painfully. In early May 1999, at their regular lunch at the restaurant Le Coq Hardi, Haughey told Keane that he wanted to return various mementoes of their time together, including photographs and some correspondence. This upset her greatly as she felt she was being erased from of his life. It is more likely that Haughey was in fact putting his affairs in order.

He was extremely conscious of the ambiguities of his life and highly sensitive to its ambivalences. Revelations about his finances had already sent his life reeling in a direction he could not control and he did not want the same to happen with his extramarital affair.

He was under investigation by the Moriarty Tribunal, which was seeking to account for all monies he was given and looking at his various expenditures. It was certainly not beyond the bounds of possibility that money Haughey spent on Keane might have been investigated. The tribunal would indeed later reveal significant payments to Le Coq Hardi and to the exclusive Parisian shirtmaker and designer store Charvet, to which Keane claimed she introduced Haughey.

After that initial meeting, Haughey and Keane met again for lunch at Le Coq Hardi, on Thursday May 13, when she told him she was publishing her memoirs, that it would be serialised in the Sunday Times, and that she was going to appear on The Late Late Show the following night.

The catalyst for the revelations was Keane’s belief that a tell-all book about her that would prominently feature the affair was about to be published. She intended that the serialisation would be turned into a book. As it turned out, neither book was published.

In an RTÉ television documentary, Terry, broadcast in April 2000, Keane told her interviewer, Cathal O’Shannon, that the affair was in effect a perfect situation for Haughey: “He had his wife and his family and he had his girlfriend.”

She described Haughey as an ostrich with his head in the sand. He was aware that everyone knew about the affair and yet did not want it to be official or for there to be any proof — this is why he told her at their Le Coq Hardi meeting that he wanted to return all his photographs and mementoes of the affair.

She declared that she was staggered and profoundly upset by his actions: “If he feels after all this time that he wants to deny me even when he’s dead, it sort of put everything into perspective and maybe I sort of, I think I probably did question the whole relationship in a way I never had ever before.”

She stated that she wanted reassurances from him which he would not give. This, in essence, forced her to give her side of the story.

Haughey asked her not to go through with it, but she refused, although she would later tell Gay Byrne that Haughey did not ask her not to do the interview or, indeed, the newspaper serialisation.

After the Le Coq Hardi lunch, Keane and Haughey went their separate ways and never met again, although they spoke on the phone at least twice during the following week.

On the day of the lunch, the piece for the Sunday Times had still not been written and the Sunday Independent had no idea that Keane was, in essence, about to switch sides.

Earlier that week Keane had phoned her editor at the Sunday Independent, Anne Harris, to say that she had made her decision and was going to stay at the paper. Harris, who assembled and edited Keane’s famous column, The Keane Edge, did not even know there was a decision to be made and only found out on the Friday afternoon that Keane was going on The Late Late Show just a few hours later.

That night Keane claimed her television appearance had the blessing of Haughey and her husband, the former chief justice of the Supreme Court, Ronan Keane, from whom she had separated in 1983.

Haughey never spoke of the affair and many of his supporters remained permanently affronted by its revelations. Some, including Haughey’s long-time ally PJ Mara, claimed Keane was not as significant in his life as she maintained she was, and ridiculed the idea that Haughey ever took political advice from her.

There are many others, however, who argue that Keane was a very important figure in Haughey’s life both politically and personally. Anne Harris trenchantly made the point that since Keane spent 27 years with Haughey, “of course, she influenced him. How could she not? By all the rules of common sense she must have had some influence. Terry was very bright, very intelligent, very quick to pick things up. She was very well read, fast and witty in conversation with a wicked sense of humour.”

The journalist Sarah Carey, a family friend of Terry Keane’s children, also maintained Keane had a huge influence on Haughey. She noted that “he was referred to openly and fondly by them all. His relationship with their mother, and themselves, was a normal part of their life”.

In her interview on The Late Late Show Keane told Gay Byrne that the Haughey family would recognise what she said and her story as the truth and that she did not think it would hurt them.

The truth was that it did hurt them, profoundly. None of Haughey’s children had any idea of their father’s extramarital affair.

Notwithstanding all the rumours about Haughey and Keane and her continuous references to him in her column, the Haughey children viewed it as simply one of a never-ending series of rumours about their father which was best ignored.

In those columns, Haughey was routinely referred to as ‘Sweetie’ but was also frequently called Charlie and on occasions as the taoiseach. The revelation of the affair caused deep pain in the Haughey household.

On the night Keane told the nation of the affair, Haughey was in Malahide having dinner with Maureen and their friends Arthur and Phyllis Gibney.

At seven o’clock on the morning after The Late Late Show, Haughey rang his friend James Morrissey seeking advice on how to deal with the fallout. Morrissey told him that there was only one thing he could do and “that was to spend the rest of his life, dedicated to and looking after the great woman who was in the room next door, his wife”.

Maureen Haughey had suffered greatly in the week of the Keane revelations and had stayed at home in Abbeville. By the following weekend she had returned to her normal routine. She told her husband that they would never speak of it but would just continue to live their lives. She remained steadfastly loyal to him over the remaining seven years of his life.

The following four weeks after Keane’s Late Late Show appearance were perhaps the most painful of Haughey’s life. Keane revealed various stories in the Sunday Times, some of which were clearly embellished, others not.

Her belief that she was influential in Haughey’s political thinking was treated with disdain and contempt by many who knew him. She alleged he was on the verge of resigning after the February 1982 general election. He had thought of leaving for the south of France and was going to ask her to join him there because, supposedly, “he could not take it any more”. Given the all-consuming nature of politics and power in Haughey’s life, this was extremely unlikely.

Keane was deeply hurt by the end of the affair and came to bitterly regret her revelations. She made another appearance on The Late Late Show in March 2006, just three months before Haughey died. She told the host, Pat Kenny, that she regretted having caused so much hurt and pain by taking part in the original interview, and that it had hurt innocent people, including both her own family and Haughey’s family.

She said she panicked at the thought of a book coming out that was going to tell the story of her relationship with Haughey, and that if anyone was going to tell her story it should be herself. She told Kenny that she thought she was wrong to appear on the original show, and had made “a big mistake” because she was under serious pressure.

She had just been diagnosed with heart disease and felt that she had been both misguided, and misled by people who had done very well out of her appearance and had something to gain by it.

There was much speculation about Keane’s motives for doing the original Late Late Show interview in 1999, and for serialising her memoirs. These included revenge for Haughey attempting to erase her from his life; the devastating impact of her diagnosis with heart disease; circulation wars between the Sunday Independent and the Sunday Times; and needing money after a disastrous investment went wrong.

Keane was paid £60,000 by the Sunday Times for the initial four instalments and a salary of £50,000 a year for what came to be a two-year contract, but as the Irish Times obituary of her in 2008 noted: “In one fell swoop, she broke her pact with her readers, alienated public opinion, burned her bridges with Charles Haughey and the Sunday Independent and caused pain to her family and friends.”

In June 2006, on the Sunday after Haughey died, the tabloid newspaper Ireland on Sunday printed a long interview with Keane that she had insisted should only be published after his death. It included various photographs of her and Haughey together and basically retold the same stories the Sunday Times had printed some seven years earlier. Coming just three months after her regret about revealing the original affair in 1999, it was a strange way of paying respect to a man barely cold in the grave.

The ending of the affair was extremely difficult for both Keane and Haughey. As the Keane family friend Sarah Carey pointed out: “It was a very sad ending to a genuinely meaningful relationship. Terry paid a high price for their relationship yet Haughey continued on in his marriage, which of course she understood.

“In the end, I think he broke her heart. When she went public, it was done in pain. She regretted it terribly afterwards. I felt very sorry for her. However, part of me thinks she was right. Without that personal testimony, everyone around Haughey would persist in denying her existence in his life.”

There is little doubt the affair between Haughey and Keane was long-lasting, genuine and meaningful. It was one of the many lives of Charles Haughey, along with his public persona and his relationships with his wife and children.

At heart, Haughey was able to compartmentalise the different strands in his life. The pictures published in the Sunday Times and Ireland on Sunday, although somewhat tawdry and certainly embarrassing to Haughey, testified to the longevity of the relationship.

It is doubtful Keane had any real influence on Haughey’s politics or public policy decisions, but they clearly spent much time together in France and Ireland. Much was made by Keane of Haughey’s love of France, and perhaps at its heart Haughey’s view of the affair was quintessentially French; straying discreetly was permissible, but family break-ups should certainly be avoided.

In 1992 he told Anne Harris that despite demands from some in his inner coterie of Fianna Fáil advisers, including PJ Mara, that he end his relationship with Keane, he refused, telling the journalist: “I simply could not do it.”

While the affair was known to the journalistic and chattering classes of Dublin’s southside, it came as a shock to much of the rest of Ireland, and Haughey certainly did not want it revealed.

At the same time as the Keane serialisation, the Moriarty Tribunal was in session. It revealed details of a £300,000 donation to Haughey from the property developer Patrick Gallagher.

As Haughey’s travails with the tribunal were lengthening, the possibility of him facing the second criminal trial of his life beckoned, and he was suffering from prostate cancer, the existence of the affair and its revelation in the most public of Irish forums was yet another shattering blow to him and his family.

These are edited extracts from ‘Haughey’ by Gary Murphy, to be published on Friday by Gill Books, €27.99