Harris was informed that children's hospital would cost an additional €191m last August, official memo reveals

Health Minister Simon Harris was informed in an official memo that the National Children’s Hospital would cost an additional €191m in August last year, Independent.ie can reveal.

The memo, which was one of five sent to the minister over the last two years, also shows the construction firm which won the State contract for the project was separately seeking an additional €200m. It is understood the firm did not receive the full €200m.

An artist's impression of the National Children’s Hospital

Fianna Fail has said details of the hospital overrun were not raised with them during Budget negotiations last year.

The soon to be released internal memo will also show Department of Health officials made several attempts since September last year to meet Department of Public Expenditure and Reform to discuss the cost overrun. It is understood a meeting was not arranged at this point.

It is understood the new documents will show he was first informed of a potential cost overrun in November 2017 when he was alerted to a need for an additional €61m.

On August 27, 2018, he was informed that the overrun had risen to €191m. This figure included the €61m raised the previous year.

Separately, the minister was told Bam, the construction firm building the hospital, had put in a claim for an additional €200m. Officials said they did not accept the claim from Bam.

Another memo sent in September again highlighted the €191m costs overrun. Officials also said the Bam claim for €200m was “deliberately” made to “frustrate” and “delay” the project.

The memo also states: “Given the volatility the board has decided it would be premature to produce a revised project costs update beyond that already briefed in August.”

The issue was again raised with the minister in memo from in October where officials said they needed more time to review costs.

The final memo he received was on November 9 which shows the overrun costs had soared to €450m.

Labour Party health spokesperson Alan Kelly said the new document raises serious questions for Fianna Fáil and the future of the 'Confidence and Supply' agreement.

“This massive overspend was known while this Government were in budgetary negotiations with Fianna Fáil,” Mr Kelly said.

“Furthermore, the €450m was known to the Taoiseach, Minister for Health and the Minister for Public Expenditure on November 9.

“Yet the Government or their officials never told Fianna Fáil. How can Fianna Fáil continue with confidence and supply when we now know they were misled about this massive overspend?”

Online Editors