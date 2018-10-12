HEALTH Minister Simon Harris has said Frances Fitzgerald was "hounded out of office" and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin should apologise for demanding her "head on a plate".

HEALTH Minister Simon Harris has said Frances Fitzgerald was "hounded out of office" and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin should apologise for demanding her "head on a plate".

Harris: Frances Fitzgerald was 'hounded out of office', Micheál Martin should apologise

He said Ms Fitzgerald had been "vindicated" by the Disclosures Tribunal report and while it’s a matter for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who he appoints to Cabinet, Mr Harris believes Ms Fitzgerald has a "major role to play in Irish politics".

She resigned as Tánaiste and justice minister last November ahead of threatened opposition motions of no confidence.

Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein demanded that she go amid questions about what she knew and when about the strategy adopted by the legal team for Garda management against whistleblower Maurice McCabe at the O’Higgins Commission in 2015.

In the Disclosures Tribunal report published yesterday Mr Justice Peter Charleton found that she had given an honest appraisal of the situation in which she had found herself back in May 2015.

He concluded that she was right not to have intervened in the inquiry into Garda controversies and he fully accepted her overall account of events.

Some of the players in the controversy include, from left, former Garda Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan, her predecessor Martin Callinan, Superintendent David Taylor, Sergeant Maurice McCabe, former Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald, former justice minister Alan Shatter, Children and Youth Affairs Minister Katherine Zappone

Ms Fitzgerald welcomed the outcome last night.

Mr Harris said this morning that Ms Fitzgerald had been "vindicated" and it is "disappointing" that the Opposition have yet to apologise to Ms Fitzgerald for the charges they made against her.

He said: "A good woman was hounded out of office", adding: "she was not afforded due process".

Mr Harris said: "Even government ministers are entitled to due process. She wasn’t afforded that."

Health Minister Simon Harris. Picture: Steve Humphreys

He claimed: "Micheál Martin decided that she wasn’t entitled to that.

"He, for political expediency, in an effort to mark Sinn Féin demanded her head on a plate.

"It was disgraceful conduct and he should apologise."

Mr Harris also said Mr Martin and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald should "correct the record of the Dáil".

He was asked if he’d like to see Ms Fitzgerald returned to Cabinet.

Mr Harris said: "That’s a decision for the Taoiseach but I have no doubt Frances Fitzgerald has a major role to play in Irish politics."

Online Editors