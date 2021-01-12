Harris criticises communication of vaccine plan, saying public feel like they’ve been left in the dark

FORMER health minister Simon Harris has criticised communications around the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination plan, saying the public do not know enough about it.

Mr Harris was among a number of Fine Gael TDs to raise criticism and, at a parliamentary party meeting today, said that communications needed to be improved.

Sources at the meeting said there was widespread criticism of communications, and while Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was not named, contributions from several members implied criticism of his handling of the matter.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also told the meeting the situation of people flying into Belfast from Britain without having to provide a negative test for Covid-19 from the previous 72 hours – as is now required in the Republic – presented “a very big back door” to the south.

He said this was an issue that would have to be dealt with by engaging with the Government’s Northern counterparts in the coming weeks.

Sources at the meeting said Mr Harris, the Minister for Higher Education, stated that the public are not satisfied they know enough about the rollout of the vaccine programme and suggested Fine Gael needed to try and fill that gap.

Sources said the minister was not complimentary about communications around the plan.

Mr Harris told colleagues he saw no reason why the HSE could not brief the parliamentary party on the vaccine rollout and suggested that, if the Covid tracker app had vaccine figures, it would encourage people to use it more.

Breakout groups of parliamentary party members heard concerns around the vaccine plan, with party chair Richard Bruton telling the meeting of frustration among TDs and senators at the lack of proper liaison with the Department of Health.

He told the meeting people were not getting the information they needed to know and were being told to send queries to a generic ministerial email address.

MEP Frances Fitzgerald said those in charge of the vaccination programme are not leading effectively at the moment and that the communication around it is not being dealt with on a political level.

She said the vaccination programme is “crying out for leadership” as well as information around the rollout to GPs and pharmacies.

She said there was too much uncertainty that was not reassuring for the public, despite the availability of vaccine supply.

Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan said the communications around the plan needed to be addressed and that giving daily vaccination figures was just as important as daily deaths statistics.

He suggested the HSE reach out to the IDA to seek the help of private companies and their logistics expertise.

Junior health minister Frank Feighan told the meeting more than 2,000 people have completed a vaccine training programme.

He said there were issues with the Department of Health getting up-to-date information from the HSE.

Mr Varadkar told the meeting between 50,000 and 55,000 people will be vaccinated this week and in the weeks going forward.

He said it is hoped everyone in a nursing home or long-term residential care centre will be vaccinated by Sunday week.

The Tánaiste added that the vaccine programme was going well and better than people think. However, he acknowledged the need for better communications around the plan. He said the HSE would hold a weekly press conference and give out weekly numbers.

He said once GPs and pharmacists are allowed to dispense vaccines, they can do it quickly, noting that they can administer a combined total 75,000 flu vaccines per week.

Mr Varadkar said, at present, vaccines would not be administered by GPs until March. However, he added that this could change if the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which does not require storage at ultra-low temperatures, is approved at the end of this month.

He said the sharp rise in positive Covid cases was twice as bad as the worst-case projections. Mr Varadkar identified a combination of factors including house gatherings, hospitality settings, travelling around the country, mixing of homes over Christmas, international travel with people not isolating for 14 days, and illegal gatherings at shebeens.

Mr Varadkar said the situation in hospitals was going to be very difficult for the next few weeks due to the high case numbers. He suggested that the numbers of those hospitalised would remain at four figures for the rest of this month and said it would take some time before hospitals recover.

