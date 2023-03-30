Hard to understand how Defence Forces chief of staff ‘blissfully unaware’ of years of abuse in ranks, Holly Cairns tells Dáil

It is “hard to understand” how the Defence Forces chief of staff could have been “blissfully unaware” of horrific abuse within the Defence Forces, the Dáil has been told.

Holly Cairns, leader of the Social Democrats, asked the Tánaiste if he had confidence in the Chief of Staff Seán Clancy in light of the damning findings of a review released this week.

Micheál Martin replied: “I have confidence in the chief of staff’s commitment to change and to reform.”

But he also said the Government would amend legislation to allow future allegations to be investigated by An Garda Síochána, rather than internal army disciplinary procedures.

Ms Cairns cited an Independent.ie revelation that the Government had been repeatedly assured in the recent past that there were robust protections in place against sexual abuse in the ranks.

Ms Cairns said Lt Gen Clancy had said he was unaware of the problem “for most of his 40 year career”.

“Given the pervasive nature of the sadistic abuse that is detailed in this report, it's hard to understand how that could be the case,” she said.

“And if it is true, and the chief of staff was blissfully unaware of the horrific abuse for the duration of his career, it speaks to a level of disconnection that is deeply worrying,” she said.

“It's also deeply concerning to read in the Irish independent that Lt Gen Clancy and his predecessors gave repeated assurances to your Government and to previous Governments that robust measures were in place to deal with abuse and to support victims.

“This is clearly not the case and has never been the case.”

Not only were victims not supported, they were targeted and further abused, Ms Cairns said. In contrast, perpetrators were promoted and rewarded.

“This continued not just for years, but for decades.”

She asked Mr Martin, who is also the Minister for Defence: “Do you have confidence in the current leadership of the Defence Forces?”

The Tánaiste began by commending the courage of the women and indeed men who had shared their experiences, led by the Women of Honour group.

“At the heart of this as a culture of fear, and people fearful of putting their head above the parapet for fear of reprisal. As the report says, it would be a career-ending move,” he said.

This was because it could limit the prospects for promotion, “hence it was that the chain of command system, that dynamic in its own way, acted as a suppression”.

He said the Government would deal fundamentally and radically with all that had emerged.

He said the 1954 Defence Act would be amended to allow any future allegations to be referred to An Garda Síochána for investigation.

Mr Martin said he was mindful that it says in the report that there is resistance to change in the organisation.

But he added: “I have confidence in the chief of staff’s commitment to change and to reform.”

Ms Cains said she was “confused” by the Taoiseach’s answer, when the man trusted to bring about change had been oblivious to the problem over the long years of his career.

