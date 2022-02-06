Hard road beckons as DUP ups the ante over Northern Ireland Protocol

The logistics behind bringing down Northern Ireland’s power-sharing executive were in place for almost a week. Democratic Unionist leader Jeffrey Donaldson had finally made up his mind — he would pull First Minister Paul Givan out of Stormont and destabilise the government in opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol, knowing it would cause ripples in London, Brussels and Dublin.

On the Friday before the announcement, Donaldson drove to a community centre in Belfast and met the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), a group that represents the Ulster Volunteer Force, Ulster Defence Association and Red Hand Commando.

There he heard yet again from working-class loyalists and those with links to paramilitaries who furiously criticised Boris Johnson’s “lacklustre” response to their concerns over the Irish Sea border and implored him again to come good on his promise.

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU to ensure free movement of trade across the land border after Brexit. But unionists and loyalists, such as those sitting across from Donaldson during that short meeting, believe it damages Northern Ireland’s place in the UK.

A source who was at the meeting said those in attendance “were getting anxious not least because they had gone to significant lengths to keep a lid on things”. By ‘things’, he meant anti-protocol related violence which has marred Northern Ireland on and off for two years.

“There was a strong feeling that Donaldson needed to make good on his pledges when he came into office. On that Friday he was left in no doubt as to the unanimous view: his threat to pull the First Minister had to happen.”

Donaldson told the group of about a dozen that if he did not see some progress from Johnson on his concerns, he would take action, though he told this newspaper he did not brief the loyalists on his precise plans.

The previous day he met senior members of the Orange Order and Brexit chief negotiator Liz Truss from Johnson’s government, who asked him to clarify when he needed answers on the matter. The DUP leader gave her until late February but he knew he was running out of options.

Neither the UK prime minister nor the EU appeared to be listening to him, and Foreign Minister Simon Coveney stopped phoning him months ago. As for Donaldson’s opponents, including Sinn Féin, the DUP’s partners in government, who had warned him not to disrupt power-sharing, he ignored them.

His mind was made up. Despite assurances from Johnson that the concerns of unionists would be resolved, Donaldson was not convinced and his party officers met on the evening of Friday, January 28, where they decided Givan had to go.

Those who knew about the decision kept it quiet over the weekend, which turned out to be personally difficult for Donaldson with the death of his younger brother Andrew on the Sunday.

On Monday Givan — who took over from ousted first minister Arlene Foster only eight months ago — was told he would have to resign that Thursday.

However, that was going to cause him problems: firstly he too would have to keep the news secret — not least from Sinn Féin Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill who would also be removed from office once his resignation took effect. He would also have to find a way in the next few days to clear important legislation that would not be progressed once he was out. Hours after being informed of the news, Givan began secretly preparing his resignation speech in which he described his short tenure as the “privilege of my life”.

He also wanted to make reference to his family — wife Emma and children Annie (14), Hollie (12) and Masie (9) — for the sacrifices they have had to make over the past few months.

It is believed Givan quit the Free Presbyterian Church at the end of last year in a dispute over a service in Co Armagh to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland — which President Michael D Higgins declined to attend — because it was held at a Catholic church.

Givan also wrote about how he always wanted “to do what is right for all our people” — a deliberate move by him to separate the role of first minister with his unionist and loyalist politics, something he wanted to do while in office.

One Stormont source said Givan purposely “left other people in his party to have a go at Sinn Féin” and was sometimes frustrated by the public bun-fights while he was the one sitting in a room trying to get agreement on issues such as organ donation, climate change and the budget.

Unlike his predecessor Foster, sources in the DUP and Sinn Féin say, he enjoyed a good working relationship with O’Neill and her party who initially thought he was simply “a jumped-up bigot”, according to a Sinn Féin source.

He even had a cordial relationship with Dublin: regularly phoning Micheál Martin and Coveney to discuss issues during the pandemic and expressing a desire to improve dialogue. Again, unlike Foster, Givan wanted to speak directly to the Irish Government, telling Martin and Coveney that he wanted to deal with cross-border issues before they become a problem.

He let Donaldson, who claims the Irish Government has been “dismissive of our concerns around the protocol”, be Donaldson.

“Paul would tell them he wanted Belfast and Dublin to stop blindsiding each other and took the same approach when working with Sinn Féin,” said the source.

Of course, Givan knew sharing responsibilities with O’Neill was going to be a hard slog, particularly as some of his constituents and friends had told him privately to go on the attack.

But he refused to get caught up in the drama, knowing he would have to go the extra mile with Sinn Féin and with Stormont’s civil servants.

“For him, it was trying to manage his own party and their expectations of him while also discharging his responsibilities as first minister. Often policy issues would create differences,” a Stormont source said.

“Not once did Paul have a row with Michelle. There were times when he was tested by Sinn Féin ministers and wanted to push things to a vote, and she was tested by him. But he never once lost his temper. It was very different to what the Executive was like when Arlene Foster was there.”

One source close to O’Neill said he would not “categorise there having been a relationship”.

“What Michelle did was when there were blockages by the DUP she let the public know. On several issues, Michelle made it clear that it was not Sinn Féin and stripped the DUP of any cover.”

Givan finished writing his speech on Tuesday and due to the sensitivity around what he was about to do did not allow civil servants, advisers or even DUP senior members read it.

On Wednesday he spent all day at Parliament Buildings leafing through papers to clear things on his desk before going home. The next day, he was back signing off documents remotely and preparing to make his departure at 4.30pm.

Before he left in the ministerial jeep for the Crowne Plaza in central Belfast, Givan submitted his letter of resignation to the Speaker’s Office and then phoned Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis to inform him — with the Tory minister later calling on him to return to his post.

He also phoned O’Neill, telling her they would both be out of office at midnight and accepting there were items that needed to be cleared.

According to sources from inside both parties, O’Neill was “disappointed” by the news but accepted that Givan “had tried all he could to make it work”. They both reflected on whether or not they could get the Executive back and thanked each other for the co-operation.

“Paul knew what Michelle had to manage within Sinn Féin and Michelle knew what Paul was trying to do amid the DUP’s internal difficulties.

“He came into the role during serious turbulence; external politics and internal party politics. She gave him the space to manage that, to keep the show on the road, and he appreciated that.”

At the Crowne Plaza, which usually plays host to the DUP’s party conferences, Donaldson had already arrived. He had called MLAs and MPs into a large function room downstairs to brief them.

MLAs including Paul Frew and MPs such as Gavin Robinson listened to the development, while at the same time Givan arrived separately and was taken to another room where he would give a four-minute press conference.

“He was given space to speak to the media on his own terms to give him his place. There was no showboating with Donaldson,” a source said.

As he concluded, Givan appeared emotional when referring to his family. Those close to him say he was also referring — albeit not directly — to the pain he has felt from feeling no option but to quit his church. He has also privately questioned if he could have done more to remain in the post.

He thanked the media there and walked out of a side door before being taken back to work to wrap up any outstanding issues. The clock was ticking.

Downstairs the mood was just as sombre, according to sources who were there, with some MLAs expressing their concerns as to how the development would go down with a tired public.

Following developments on Twitter were O’Neill and Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald, who had joined the North’s Finance Minister Conor Murphy for a press conference at the Europa Hotel in the city at the very same time Givan was making his remarks.

O’Neill wants an early election and any outstanding legislation to go through in the weeks ahead — bills on organ donation, welfare protection, autism and integrated education are in the mix.

Now that she too is no longer in office, Stormont’s remaining ministers cannot do anything new that requires Executive agreement and are now effectively in a caretaker role.

“We wanted to get out in advance of Givan’s resignation; it was fairly predicted what the DUP was going to say and we wanted to be out before them to make it clear that we will not facilitate some facade as if it is business as usual,” a Sinn Féin source said.

The Sinn Féin election machine has been ready before Christmas: all candidates have been selected, all problems such as the issues within the party in Derry have been ironed out, and all literature has been printed and ready.

“They thought the election would come early,” a source said. “They have been wheeling out new candidates and new people have been co-opted. The chessboard is in place. Michelle is driving and wants to be election-ready when the date is set.”

She is not the only one as the Ulster Unionists, Alliance and SDLP now see the potential for an early election off the back of the DUP’s gamble while the British government refuses to engage.

A request to interview Mr Lewis on how Johnson’s government would fix the latest issue impacting Anglo-Irish relations was last week declined again.

Who said what about the resignation of Northern Ireland’s First Minister

First Minister Paul Givan

“The consent principle is a cornerstone of the Belfast Agreement and it is my earnest desire that all sections of the community will soon be able to give that consent to the restoration of a fully functioning Executive through a resolution to the issues that have regrettably brought us to this point.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald

“We cannot stagger on in the months ahead without a functioning executive and Sinn Féin will not facilitate this. In the absence of a functioning Executive, an early election must be called. The people must have their say.”

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson

“I warned that as leader of the DUP, I was not prepared to lend my hand to a protocol which so fundamentally undermines the union and the economic integrity of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland’s position in it.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill

“The DUP are pursuing a strategy that prioritises their own selfish interests over that of people. The public rightly expect politicians to work together to meet their needs. It is clear the DUP only want democracy when it’s on their terms. Those days are gone and not coming back.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood

“The actions of the DUP leadership represent a gross betrayal of people in Northern Ireland. Whatever community you’re from, whatever your background or beliefs, no one benefits from this cynical, and totally predictable, electioneering stunt.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie

“For unionists, this is absolutely crazy because we are moving into a situation where we will end up having to come back with our tail between our legs and we have allowed people to lead us down that road for far, far too long and it is time for change.”

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis

“The UK government has been clear for some time that the protocol has been causing serious problems, unbalancing the delicate and hard-won political stability in Northern Ireland. We remain fully committed to fixing the problems with the protocol and to protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in all its dimensions. We will continue our intensive talks with the EU in order to resolve these.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin

“The current talks between the EU and the UK must be given every chance to succeed. The commission has put forward serious proposals which directly address the concerns about outstanding issues on implementation of the protocol. I would urge the DUP to return to full engagement with all the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement and avoid any action that could damage peace and stability.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney

“People are working night and day to respond to legitimate unionist concerns and anxieties, trying to find a way to implement that protocol, which was designed to manage the fallout of Brexit on the island of Ireland, to protect the peace process and protect the Good Friday Agreement. There’s no perfect solution here because Brexit causes problems and change. The protocol is what was agreed between the UK and the EU.”

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is in charge of negotiations with the European Commission

“My priority remains maintaining peace and stability in Northern Ireland. We need urgent progress. Our teams continue intensive talks.”

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic

“The protocol, the cornerstone of the Withdrawal Agreement, is an international agreement. It is therefore the UK government’s responsibility to uphold its legal obligations stemming from the protocol — the only solution we found with the UK government to protect the Good Friday Agreement, taking into account the type of Brexit the UK government chose.”

Q&A: What’s behind the latest political crisis at Stormont?

What happened last week?

Paul Givan, who was only appointed First Minister of the Northern Ireland Executive last June, announced last Thursday he was resigning over the DUP’s continuing concerns with the Northern Ireland Protocol. The protocol was established as part of the Brexit negotiations between the British government and the European Commission to ensure that checks take place on goods coming into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. The DUP says the checks represent a threat to Northern Ireland’s place within the UK. DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has issued several warnings in recent months that his party would bring down the power-sharing administration at Stormont if their concerns were not addressed. Mr Givan’s resignation followed a decision on Wednesday by DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots to stop his department’s staff from conducting the checks required under the terms of the protocol.

What is the impact of Givan’s resignation?

As a result of the rules at Stormont, Sinn Féin Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill also loses her position because the joint nature of their office means there can be no deputy first minister without a first minister — and vice versa. All other ministers can continue with their work until the Stormont Assembly is dissolved for a planned election in May, but they are severely limited in what they can do without the two leaders. The Northern Ireland Executive will not be able to meet, and therefore will not be able to sign off on key decisions such as a proposed three-year budget. There are also concerns that a range of new legislation currently going through Stormont will not be completed.

What has been the reaction?

Mr Givan’s resignation has been criticised by all political parties in Northern Ireland, apart from the hardline Traditional Unionist Voice. The critical parties claim that the DUP is involved in a “political stunt” to garner support from wavering voters ahead of the election. Recent polls indicated the DUP has lost its position as the largest party in Northern Ireland to Sinn Féin. The DUP decision has been criticised by the Irish and British governments.

So what happens now?

Both the DUP and Sinn Féin have called for the planned May 5 election to be brought forward. There have been suggestions it would be held at the end of March. The decision rests with Northern Ireland Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis but he has not yet commented.

What about the protocol?

Talks are ongoing between the EU and UK in relation to concerns. Despite Mr Poots’ announcement on Wednesday, protocol checks are continuing at Northern Ireland ports as discussions continue in relation to the legality of his request. The European commissioner, Mairead McGuinness, has said Mr Poots’ order is a breach of international law.