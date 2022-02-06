| 7.8°C Dublin

Hard road beckons as DUP ups the ante over Northern Ireland Protocol

Jeffrey Donaldson ousted Paul Givan at the behest of angry loyalists in a very high-stakes move

Stormont Parliament Buildings, the home of Northern Ireland&rsquo;s power-sharing executive Expand

Rodney Edwards

The logistics behind bringing down Northern Ireland’s power-sharing executive were in place for almost a week. Democratic Unionist leader Jeffrey Donaldson had finally made up his mind — he would pull First Minister Paul Givan out of Stormont and destabilise the government in opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol, knowing it would cause ripples in London, Brussels and Dublin.

On the Friday before the announcement, Donaldson drove to a community centre in Belfast and met the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), a group that represents the Ulster Volunteer Force, Ulster Defence Association and Red Hand Commando.

