HAP payment remains unchanged despite Housing Minister’s pledge

Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) limits remain unchanged, despite the Housing Minister’s announcement last month that they are set to increase.

Darragh O’Brien told the European Federation of National Organisations Working with the Homeless (FEANSTA) conference on June 3 that local authorities will be allowed to increase payment by up to 35pc beyond the ­current cap.

Currently, it is at the discretion of city and county councils to increase HAP payments beyond current thresholds by up to 20pc. This increases to 50pc for homeless families in the capital.

Mr O’Brien also said he hopes to expand the couples’ rate for HAP to single people. However, these planned increases are still not in place.

The Independent.ie has also learned that local authorities have not received information on the new HAP rates.

The Department of Housing said Mr O’Brien is still working with government colleagues to roll out these increases.

“The minister confirmed at the FEANSTA conference that he is working with government colleagues to roll out an increase in the HAP discretion rate to 35pc and expanding the couples’ rate to single persons from next month,” said a spokesperson.

“This work is being finalised and will be communicated with all stakeholders once completed.”

Under the Government’s Housing for All plan, the department is also carrying out an “analytical exercise” to see if there is a need to increase HAP discretion levels.

“These changes will secure more tenancies and prevent new entries to homelessness,” the spokesperson added.

Labour senator Rebecca Moynihan said it is “outrageous” that Mr O’Brien has not informed local authorities of the new rates which have already been announced.

She said she had been dealing with a woman in Dublin who is about to be made homeless as she cannot find a suitable one-bed property for less than €1,200 per month, her current limit under HAP.

“It is outrageous that four weeks on the minister hasn’t updated the local authorities with the new discretionary rates,” Ms Moynihan said.

“I know of people about to lose their home and (they) can’t find another with the current allowable rates. Spin over substance while people lose their homes.”

At the end of last year, more than 100,000 HAP tenancies were in place with over 61,000 households receiving the ­payment.