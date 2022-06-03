GUBU 40 years on: The summer of terror that still haunts Irish society

It felt like nobody was safe: a mad man was murdering people randomly, outdoors, in broad daylight, in the most savage manner possible. And somehow, he was getting away with it. Anyone who lived through the summer of 1982 will never forget the air of palpable tension and atmosphere of near panic.

It led every TV and radio bulletin and swamped the newspaper pages, with people clamouring for every latest update on the case.

And it led to a lurid acronym that has lived on in infamy – GUBU.

However, on July 22, 1982, Ireland was a more innocent place. Nurse Bridie Gargan, fresh from her shift, decided to soak up some sun and drove her car to the Fifteen Acres in the Phoenix Park.

Less than three years before, Pope John Paul II had said mass before one million people. On that day in July 1982, carefree families gathered for picnics in the shadow of the Papal Cross and dog owners walked their pets while others simply took in the splendours of the park as it gloried in the sunshine.

Bridie (27) got out of her car and lay down to bask in the sun’s warmth.

After 10 minutes, she became aware of a man moving oddly near her. Instinct told her to get back to her little Renault.

As she sat in and fumbled with her keys, the man shoved her over into the passenger seat. A witness heard raised voices and assumed a lovers’ quarrel was in progress.

Instead, the figure was crashing blows on her skull, over and over, with a lump hammer. Bridie lost consciousness, gurgling and moaning, as blood filled her eyes.

Onlookers were frozen to the spot at the sight of this sudden and overwhelming violence.

None could react in time before the tall attacker slipped Bridie’s keys from her motionless hand before composing himself in the driver’s seat.

Witnesses had by now fled and were raising the alarm as the bearded attacker started the engine

and nonchalantly drove along the grass towards the park’s Chapelizod Gate.

Stunned onlookers were still looking for the movie cameras that must surely be capturing this appalling scene, but at least some had acted. The emergency services had been called and the attacker was met by an ambulance. Entirely untroubled, the driver pointed to the prominent hospital sticker on Bridie’s windscreen.

Assuming this was a doctor bringing the victim to hospital in his own car, the ambulance roared off ahead to clear the way. And then, somehow, it lost its little charge.

Bridie Gargan was found hours later, crumpled in a laneway, drenched in blood. She died days later in hospital.

The shock to society was enormous. As she lingered on the threshold of eternity, there was another shocking attack, this time in a field at Edenderry, Co Offaly. A bearded man had answered a newspaper small ad for the sale of a shotgun. He and the owner went to an isolated plot of land to test it out ahead of the transaction.

However, the man turned the weapon on its owner and shot farmer Donal Dunne full in the face. Then he stole his car and drove away.

Frenzy erupted, with an intense manhunt. Checkpoints and searches by the Army and gardaí backed by Uzi-toting detectives were launched on a massive scale.

Next came the revelation that a man had entered the Autobahn pub on Dublin’s Collins Avenue and shaved off his beard in the toilets.

Gardaí eventually had a suspect in mind, but no one knew who it was.

Finally, they arrested Malcolm MacArthur, the country’s most wanted man, in the plush seaside apartment of the then attorney general. It was this last assault on the senses that led to the GUBU coinage.

Taoiseach Charles Haughey called the circumstances “grotesque, unbelievable, bizarre and unprecedented” – and he was right.

The innocent AG Patrick Connolly was on his way by plane to America.

Connolly had only been facilitating a family friend, even bringing him to Croke Park in an official car.

Haughey ordered Connolly home from the States, and he tendered his resignation. He died in 2016.

GUBU would epitomise Haughey’s entire rotten regime of scandal, with its claims of graft and corruption, as cabinet ministers tape-recorded each other and prominent journalists had their phones tapped. He too was ensnared by his own grotesque web of lies, his own political career ending ultimately in ridicule, contempt and farce.

Gardaí, meanwhile, recovered a shotgun at the arrest address: Pilot View, Dalkey. They also found a handwritten note, dispassionately outlining how the killer would murder his own mother to inherit £60,000.

MacArthur (36) pleaded guilty to the murder of Bridie Gargan, but was never charged with killing Donal Dunne.

The trial lasted five minutes after a guilty plea, although more than 250 witnesses were on standby. Those five minutes led to 30 years in jail, twice the average for notorious killings.

MacArthur was released from Shelton Abbey open prison in September 2012.