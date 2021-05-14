Guardian newspaper apologises to abuse campaigner Mairia Cahill over columns by secret IRA supporter Roy Greenslade

The UK’s Guardian newspaper has apologised to Máiría Cahill, who alleges she was sexually abused as a teenager by an IRA member, over critical articles written about her by Roy Greenslade, who subsequently turned out to be a secret IRA supporter.

The revelation that Mr Greenslade held republican sympathies led to the resignation of former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger from Ireland’s Commission on the Future of the Media, as he was editor of the newspaper at the time the articles were published. He also apologised to Ms Cahill, who alleges she was 16 when she was abused by an IRA man.

She also alleges that during an internal IRA investigation she was forced to confront her abuser.

Today the British newspaper ran an apology over the columns.

“In October and November 2014, the Guardian published two articles by Roy Greenslade entitled BBC programme on IRA rape allegations flawed by lack of political balance and Demonisation of Gerry Adams a consequence of Ireland’s ‘media bubble’, which remained on its website until 14 March 2021,” it read.

"These opinion pieces criticised a BBC Spotlight NI programme which featured the sexual abuse of Mairia Cahill in the late 1990s, when she was 16, and questioned Ms Cahill’s possible political agenda in going public with her story. Mr Greenslade failed to disclose his support for the Provisional IRA and the Guardian now acknowledges that the articles cast doubt on the motivations of Ms Cahill and apologises for the distress which was caused to her.”

Ms Cahill told Independent.ie the Guardian’s apology and a financial settlement it made goes some way to “recognising the harm caused and compensate for the hurt and distress caused to me”.

“Waiving anonymity as a child abuse victim was not an easy decision for me, but I did so to ensure that people would know what happened – and that coverage of my treatment as an abuse victim also traumatised by the republican movement would mean my treatment would be less likely to happen again to anyone else,” the former Sinn Féin member and then Labour Party senator added.

Ms Cahill thanked her legal team and BBC Northern Ireland Spotlight reporter Jennifer O’Leary who was behind the award winning documentary A Woman Alone with the IRA which detailed her case and led to other victims coming forward.

“Their bravery in the face of the treatment that I received from some quarters once I went public cannot be underestimated,” Ms Cahill said.

“At the time of Greenslade’s blog, other journalists challenged the Guardian publicly, and I am grateful to them fro that.

“I am also grateful to all of the journalist who covered the case, gave me space to raise the issue or write, politicians and others who raise my case, sent messages and family and friends who supported me.”

She added: “I will continue to campaign on sexual and domestic abuse and engage with people across all communities in Northern Ireland to end the harm caused by paramilitary violence... so that no child will hopefully ever be in the position I was, in the formative years of my life, again”.