A Palestinian man inspects the damage of a six-storey building which was destroyed by an early morning Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City. Picture: AP

A group of 12 Green Party councillors have called on their Dáil colleagues to support legislation which will introduce a boycott on goods from occupied Israeli territories in Palestine.

In a letter to the Green’s parliamentary party, the councillors strongly condemned the on-going attacks on Palestine by Israeli forces and called on TDs and senators to support a boycott bill.

The group said they are “keenly aware” that the current conflict in the Middle East is an “oppressive colonial campaign of military occupation and land dispossession”.

“The civilian population in the Palestinian territories is defenceless and deprived of basic rights by a state that has overwhelming military power,” they added.

The councillors said the Green Party were co-signatories to the Control of Economic Activity (Occupied Territories) Bill when it was introduced to the Oireachtas in 2018 by Senator Frances Black. The legislation, if enacted, would ban the importation or sale of goods or services originating in an occupied territory, including from illegal settlements in Palestine.

The bill, which was supported by Trócaire, Christian Aid and Amnesty Ireland, was passed by a majority of TDs including two Green Party deputies, Eamon Ryan and Catherine Martin, in the last Dáil.

The councillors said the Fine Gael-led government used an “undemocratic” money message to stop the bill progressing based on the financial impact the move could have on the State. They also said Fine Gael relied on “unpublished legal advice from the Attorney General to defend their decision” to block the bill.

“As a party we have, since our foundation, championed ethics over economic or political considerations,” they said. “The situation in Israel/Palestine is of the gravest ethical concern.

“We believe it is time we demonstrated through political actions as well as words that we oppose the state oppression of the Palestinian people. Above all, we call on you, our parliamentary party colleagues, to support the Occupied Territories Bill if/when it is reintroduced to the Dáil,” they added.

The Green Party councillors who signed the letter are Liam Quaide, Una Power, Janet Horne, Laura Donaghy, Oisín O'Connor, Lourda Scott, Alan O’Connor, Karen Doyle, Saša Novak, Alastair McKinstry, Louise Heavin and Niall Murphy.

Meanwhile the Taoiseach has slammed the “brutality and ruthlessness” of Israeli attacks on Gaza.

In his strongest comments yet on the Middle East violence, Micheál Martin told the Dáil that the Israeli military had engaged in “a totally disproportionate response” to rocket attacks from the coastal strip, which he also deplored.

He had been asked by People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny whether it was not now time to expel the Israeli Ambassador to Ireland, given that country’s “murder” of women and children.

The Taoiseach replied saying the Government had consistently called for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine and the Middle East.

“We've condemned the rocket firing by Hamas, which needs to be condemned as well, and shouldn't have happened. That killed children and people as well,” Mr Martin said.

“But the response from the Israeli Government has been wholly disproportionate and indiscriminate, and has resulted in the killings of innocent civilians, (including) children,” said Mr Martin, who is a former Foreign Affairs Minister who has visited both Israel and the area of the Palestinian Authority.

Speaking of the Israeli pounding of Gaza, the Taoiseach said: “In my view it is not justifiable. That response is unacceptable in terms of the brutality and the ruthlessness of that response.”

The violence should cease because Gaza is highly densely populated, he pointed out. “When you bomb at that level, and at that scale, it is inevitable that innocent families and people will be killed. Of that there is no doubt.

“An immediate ceasefire is essential. Hamas should stop and cease firing rockets into Israel. And Israel should desist from what I would describe as a totally disproportionate response.”

Meanwhile, the occupation of Gaza and the West Bank by Israel continues to be the single most significant obstacle to Palestinian development, a senior Irish diplomat has said

Cáit Moran, the Department of Foreign Affairs' Middle East and North Africa director, told TDs and senators on Wednesday that international aid from donors, including Irish Aid, “cannot substitute for ending occupation” of the Palestinian territories.

“The occupation of Palestinian territory by Israel continues to be the single most significant obstacle to Palestinian development,” Ms Moran told the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee.

“While aid from donors plays a vital role, it cannot substitute for the ending of the occupation, which alone can fully unlock a future Palestinian state’s development potential.”

She was speaking amid ongoing violence in the region that has left 200 people dead in Gaza and 10 in Israel. Ms Moran said the situation at present is “volatile and unpredictable”.

She said that “negative trends on the ground” including Israeli settlement-building, demolitions and threatened evictions in the West Bank are undermining the potential for a successful conclusion to the conflict.

Ms Moran said that Irish diplomacy in the region operates on the basis that the settlements under international law are illegal and that Israel has obligations as occupying power under the Geneva convention. She said there is a “humanitarian imperative” for Ireland to provide assistance on the basis that Israel was not honouring its obligations as an occupying power.

Irish Aid’s director of global programmes Felim McLaughlin said it would invest €16m in the occupied territories this year, including €3m in the development of curriculum and educational reform.

He said that the Irish assistance to the region went towards a “blend of managing the humanitarian situation on the ground, responding to emergencies but also really looking to the long-term and building the level of capacity that would be necessary for a viable Palestinian state into the future”.

Mr McLaughlin said the aim of Irish Aid programmes was “empower future generations of people” and ensuring people’s human rights are observed.

The committee also heard from the West Bank Protection Consortium, which represents the EU, 10 of its member states including Ireland and NGOs in providing humanitarian assistance to the region.

The committee was told that trends show a “clear and serious increase in Israel’s destruction of Palestinian property and humanitarian assistance, including donor-funded assistance, in the occupied West Bank”.

In the first four months of 2021, 316 structures were destroyed, representing a 90pc increase compared to the same period in 2020, the consortium informed the committee. Of note, it said, was a 10pc increase in the destruction of donor-funded structures compared to the same period in 2020.

Mr McLaughlin later told the committee that Ireland raises concerns over the destruction of structures it has funded at an EU level as well bilaterally through the Irish ambassador to Israel and the Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney with his Israeli counterpart.