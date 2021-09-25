A group of Fine Gael representatives have called for urgency around a final decision to be made regarding the mica and pyrite issue.

The group, from counties Donegal, Mayo, Clare and Limerick, met yesterday with Leo Varadkar to discuss a possible resolution to the issue.

They are calling for a scheme that is both “affordable and accessible” for people living in mica-damaged homes across the country.

The meeting was an opportunity to “reinforce the solidarity” that stemmed from the Fine Gael party on Wednesday night in favour of a resolution to the mica and pyrite issue.

The Tánaiste said the existing scheme is “clearly not adequate” and he added that the need for an enhanced scheme is “overdue”.

“I have been in homes affected by Mica, met families affected and felt the walls of those homes crumble in my hands. Government has a duty to step in when extraordinary situations like these arise. I look forward to the proposals being brought forward by my colleague the Minister for Housing in the very near future,” he said.

The Tánaiste also emphasised that the matter of 100pc redress remains on the table.

The group said the meeting also acknowledged the commitment of the Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien, who is said to be developing a solution.

The delegation has also requested an urgent meeting with Minister O’Brien to ensure that the voice of homeowners continues to be heard.

However, the Irish Examiner reports today that campaigners from the Mica Action Group say officials in the Department of Housing have confirmed they will not be advising the Government to provide 100pc redress for every home affected by the defective building blocks.

Donegal deputy, Joe Mc Hugh, used the opportunity to thank his Fine Gael colleagues for their strong support on Wednesday night for the many homeowners who are affected by this issue.

Mr McHugh said: “Homeowners are dealing with this daily and nightly trauma in parallel with the real life challenges of sickness, bereavement, family pressures and other financial strains”.

Fine Gael TD for Mayo, Alan Dillon, added: “This situation is causing so much distress to affected homeowners and we now need to be putting in place workable solutions that give some comfort to people and the future of their homes. I will continue to work with homeowners to ensure full redress is achieved in a timely and convenient manner.”