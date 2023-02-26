Group behind PSNI detective shooting are ‘poisoning minds of younger generation’ - Micheál Martin

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said the group behind the shooting attack of PSNI detective John Caldwell are “poisoning the minds of the younger generation”.

Mr Martin said it was “quite shocking” that there were people in Ireland still willing to “plot a dastardly deed like this”.

Mr Caldwell is in a critical condition in hospital after he was shot by two masked gunmen at a sports complex in Omagh, Tyrone, last Wednesday. He was shot in front of his son and other teenagers whom he was coaching at a training session.

The Tánaiste said the group behind the attack “pose a threat by their very existence”.

“They do pose a threat by their very existence. By the degree to which they're poisoning the minds of the younger generation. And as long as you have a small group of people who are intent on attempting murderous attacks of the kind we witnessed last week. In other words, this was an attempted murder on a man who was giving so much to society, not just in his role as a PSNI detective, but also in terms of coaching young football teams, the very best sort of person and I find it quite shocking that we still have people who are prepared to coldly plot a dastardly deed like this.

“And I think what we have to be very strong on is really working in a new generation, to once and for all take the narrative of the gun out of Irish politics. It’s no longer acceptable. It never was, in my view, that any small group of people can decide among themselves that they can murder and that they can bomb just because they have a warped view of society of how society should be organised today.

“We've had a number of these [incidents] prior to the attack last week. There were some improvised explosive devices last November and earlier in February, and so they do represent a threat,” Mr Martin said on RTÉ’s This Week.

Meanwhile Mr Martin also said he hoped that an imminent deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol between the EU and the UK would see a return to a power-sharing Executive in the north.

"We have listened very carefully to the concerns of all parties in Northern Ireland. The broader picture is we have to be conscious of all perspectives. They should focus on the issues which have been raised.

"If we keep to the issues, it will be satisfactory to all concerned…and we will be in a position to get the executive and the assembly up and running,"

“Very significant progress has been made over the last number of months, and there has been intense engagement, intense negotiation on a wide range of issues pertaining to the protocol.

“It's also very clear that both negotiating teams developed a strong trust in their relationships, which was not there before, and that the objective of the negotiations was to improve upon the operation of the trading arrangements between the European Union United Kingdom and specifically in terms of goods going from the United Kingdom to Northern Ireland and related issues.

“And our objective collectively between the British government, the Irish government, the European Union is to have a deal and have a resolution between the EU and the UK and have the convention or the assembly and the executive restored in Northern Ireland, which I think will benefit the people of Northern Ireland,” Mr Martin said.