A Taoiseach who led his party to its worst ever electoral performance, has got together with a pair of ministers from the government that led the country into a bailout, to form a new coalition. Hurrah!

Civil war politics is consigned to history as Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael come together under a Green flag of truce. Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin and Eamon Ryan claim the positions are all to be sorted out later. Varadkar says they have agreed not to discuss portfolios until there is agreement on entering government. It’s a likely tale when the details of the carve-up of the Taoiseach’s office and the interaction of the other two leaders is already worked out.

In reality, these matters are to the forefront of thinking. Assuming the new ‘Greenland’ government takes up office in a fortnight’s time, there will be winners and losers, plenty of bruised egos and enemies created.

Micheál Martin is the arch conciliator, and has deftly found solutions around awkward issues in his own party. Over the past decade, he has found himself leading, with his party reluctantly following or even pulling in the opposite direction. At times, he was a liberal leader of a conservative party, but he has found routes around problems. However, he will now be waiting to see if a figurehead for internal dissent emerges. Éamon Ó Cuív has already fired the first shots opposing the coalition.

After lording it over the Labour Party and looking down their noses at the Independents, Fine Gael will have to learn to get along with their coalition partners. Varadkar’s attitude will be key. Although he’s voluntarily demoting himself as Taoiseach, he won’t be a low-key Tánaiste. Varadkar will now have to sack ministers. He bottled it three years ago when he became Taoiseach, failing to put his own stamp on the Cabinet and largely leaving Enda Kenny’s ministers in place.

The Greens have got a programme for government that is heavy on their policies. Eamon Ryan’s leadership of the Green still has a question mark over it as there is a suggestion doing the rounds he may just stand aside and leave it to Catherine Martin. That assumes the members realise this is the best deal on offer.

Here’s the winners and losers from the transition to ‘Greenland’:

THE COMEBACK KING

Not since Charlie Haughey emerged from his wilderness years in the 1970s after the Arms trial to become Taoiseach has a Fianna Fáil comeback been so remarkable. Down but not out, Micheál Martin, the boxer’s son, has confounded the odds to lead his battered party back from the brink after the 2011 economic bailout to return to government and taking the top job in government.

THE PRAETORIAN GUARD

Dara Calleary, Michael McGrath and Barry Cowen are the leader’s vanguard - so are guaranteed to be in the Cabinet. Their performances will determine who becomes the heir apparent as next Fianna Fáil leader. The bad news is one of them will probably have to be Minister for Health, as the party was so enthusiastic to take on the troubled portfolio.

THE BLUE TROIKA

Leo Varadkar, Simon Coveney and Paschal Donohoe will continue to be Fine Gael’s core leadership team. Although Varadkar has to move, there are strong arguments for leaving Coveney in Foreign Affairs given his grasp on Brexit and Donohoe in Finance, where he is touted to chair the eurozone finance ministers group. Besides, after giving up the Taoiseach’s job, Fine Gael needs to hold on to the Finance portfolio to maintain its own economic credibility.

THE GREEN MACHINE

Eamon Ryan and Catherine Martin are a must for two Green Party ministries. There’s a strong argument to pitch for climate change and transport to ensure implementation of their key policies. The favourites for the third Green ministry are Roderic O’Gorman and Neasa Hourigan. O’Gorman is a Ryan loyalist and Hourigan a coalition-sceptic. The Dublin-centric nature of the party is a problem though. The long-serving Malcolm Noonan can expect a junior ministry nod.

THE GLASS CEILING BREAKER

As Micheál Martin and his gang did their best ‘Reservoir Dogs’ impression marching into Government Buildings at the weekend, there was notably only one woman in the group. Anne Rabbitte is in the circle of trust so she’s on her way to Cabinet.

THE RESURRECTED

Gone is the calamitous Minister for Health who presided over a perennial trolley saga, the cervical screening scandal and the children’s hospital overspend. In his place has emerged a saintly figure who single-handedly defeated coronavirus with a never-ending stream of pithy soundbites. Simon Harris has gone from zero to hero. The Greystones Obama is back believing. Remember, Martin and Varadkar also had torrid terms as Health Minister.

THE BELTWAY BOYS

Dublin and the commuter belt needs a strong flagbearer for Micheál Martin. Darragh O’Brien, Jack Chambers, Thomas Byrne, and even James Lawless are vying for two coveted Cabinet positions. O’Brien is established in the housing brief, Byrne assertive in education, Chambers has taken his chance after being promoted following the ‘Votegate’ saga and Lawless is the driver of the Higher Education Minister demand.

Jim O’Callaghan seems to be unloved by his Martin but certainly can’t be ruled out. Stephen Donnelly’s star seems to have waned in his leader’s eyes.

THE DAD’S ARMY

Charlie Flanagan, Micheal Creed and Michael Ring are flagged to be on the way out of Cabinet as Varadkar has to cull his ranks. Whither Joe McHugh who has had a singularly unimpressive stint as Education Minister but is a Varadkar loyalist.

THE OLD DOG FOR THE HARD ROAD

A decade on from his failed leadership heave, Richard Bruton is being flagged as the experienced head to talk turkey with the Green Party. Bruton was called off the bench to break the deadlock on the 7pc carbon emissions demands. He has adopted that Michael Noonan elder statesman role. Another appropriate analogy would be a comparison with the late Seamus Brennan, who proved to be a valuable peacemaker with the Greens for Bertie Ahern in 2007.

THE SAFE PAIR OF HANDS

Heather Humphreys brings a dose of common sense to proceedings in her role in government and anything other than a Cabinet position would be a major shock. Also has the advantage of being from outside the capital.

THE YOUNG PRETENDERS

Helen McEntee is a real favourite of Varadkar, and Coveney and Hildegarde Naughten has found herself as a leading light on the west coast. However, Josepha Madigan’s meteoric rise seems to have floundered and a junior ministry beckons. Eoghan Murphy will become a junior minister.

THE UNDEFEATED SOLDIERS

Fianna Fáil TDs who ground out the hard yards on the frontbench over the past decade now seem destined for disappointment with Willie O’Dea, Marc MacSharry, Niall Collins and among those left behind in the brave new world. Martin will have to be smart with his allocation of junior ministers to avoid creating angst. Niamh Smyth is in the hunt there too for a junior job.

