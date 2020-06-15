| 18.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Greystones Obama, Glass Ceiling Breaker and The Comeback King - the winners and losers of the new coalition

Fionnán Sheahan

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin pictured leaving Government buildings after talks concluded on a programme for government Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin pictured leaving Government buildings after talks concluded on a programme for government Picture; Gerry Mooney

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin pictured leaving Government buildings after talks concluded on a programme for government Picture; Gerry Mooney

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin pictured leaving Government buildings after talks concluded on a programme for government Picture; Gerry Mooney

A Taoiseach who led his party to its worst ever electoral performance, has got together with a pair of ministers from the government that led the country into a bailout, to form a new coalition. Hurrah!

Civil war politics is consigned to history as Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael come together under a Green flag of truce. Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin and Eamon Ryan claim the positions are all to be sorted out later. Varadkar says they have agreed not to discuss portfolios until there is agreement on entering government. It’s a likely tale when the details of the carve-up of the Taoiseach’s office and the interaction of the other two leaders is already worked out.

In reality, these matters are to the forefront of thinking. Assuming the new ‘Greenland’ government takes up office in a fortnight’s time, there will be winners and losers, plenty of bruised egos and enemies created.

Related Content