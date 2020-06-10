Greens warned not to allow themselves to be 'mudguard' for austerity in coalition

In the spotlight: There will be a lot of focus on the Green Party and it’s 12 TDs this week. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

GREEN Party members have been warned not to allow themselves to be used as "mudguard" for austerity in a potential coalition government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

The remarks were made by Rise TD Paul Murphy in the Dáil during a debate on climate action.

He argued that if the Green Party go into government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael it would represent a "substantial set-back for the environmental movement".

And he claimed that "Fianna Fail and Fine Gael will be very happy to have your assistance as a green mudguard.

"They’ll be very happy to place the blame the Green Party for every austerity measure that they bring in to say well actually it’s about the environment."

During the debate Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton batted off questions on the issues being raised in the ongoing government formation talks saying he wouldn't comment on the negotiations.

Labour TD Seán Sherlock asked for clarity on the 7pc-a-year target for reducing carbon emissions being sought by the Green Party.

He said the current Climate Action Plan has a 3.5pc target and asked if the more ambitious target is possible. Mr Bruton said the long-term strategy is to reduce emissions to a net zero by 2050 and his Department has been looking at options to "dramatically increase our ambition."

He added: "As for saying there is an accurate way of moving from 3.5pc to 7pc or any other percentage, I do not think we are at that level of sophistication in the modelling at all yet.

"We are identifying policy instruments that can start to move us in that direction and I think those are the ones we will have to adopt."

Mr Sherlock also asked about agriculture saying everyone recognises emissions in the sector have to be reduced but how this is done remains to be seen.

He said UCC research suggested a reduction in the national cattle herd would be needed to reach the 7pc target.

Mr Sherlock said the debate shouldn’t be "bogged down" in setting specific reductions for the national herd.

He said a "stakeholder process" is needed so there’s a just transition for agriculture that includes the farming community.

Mr Sherlock said new schemes and financing options need to be made available for people living in rural Ireland who would displace one form of activity for another.

He said: "I hope that we do not use very sharp implements that could have unintended consequences for citizens who live in the rural economy."

Mr Bruton said: "I have listened to all parties in this House, and no party that I have heard has indicated that it plans to set targets for a reduction of the national herd."

He said Teagasc has shown "the immense opportunities that exist not only in farming methods, where it believes we can deliver a 3 metric tonnes reduction, but also in land use where potential lies in areas like forestry, restricting agriculture on organic soils, grassland management and in replacing fossil fuels."

He agreed consultation with stakeholders "is going to be key" particularly in agriculture.

