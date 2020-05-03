Party rebel: Green Party leader Eamon Ryan with deputy leader Catherine Martin – she voted against formal talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. Photo: Tom Burke

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin voted against entering into official government formation talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

The Greens yesterday made the historic decision to begin formal negotiations with the two parties on how to form the next government.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan will meet Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar tomorrow morning to begin negotiations.

However, it has emerged Mr Ryan's deputy leader was among a group of Green TDs who voiced objections to the move and voted against the proposal during a teleconference call yesterday.

Last week, Ms Martin was highly critical of comments by Tánaiste Simon Coveney, who said he would not agree to a 7pc per year cut in carbon emissions if it impacted negatively on rural Ireland.

Ms Martin said the Tánaiste's comments were "quite disturbing" and said she shared the views of those in her party who were concerned about going into government with Fine Gael.

A Green Party spokesperson said: "Catherine was against going into talks now because she felt greater clarity was needed on the issues raised with the two parties previously, as she expressed on the Seán O'Rourke show on Friday, but she respects the democratic votes of the party and is happy to participate in talks in good faith."

The party's 12 TDs held a vote on starting government negotiations with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as they could not reach a consensus.

Those in favour of talks reached the two-thirds majority needed for the decision to be passed.

If the Greens' parliamentary party members agree a programme for government, it will also have to be passed by two-thirds of the party membership before it can enter into a coalition.

The party has been racked with internal turmoil over the decision to enter into talks and members have been meeting every day via video link to debate Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael's policy framework document.

They sent the two parties a list of 17 questions relating to climate change and other key Green issues, such as ending direct provision.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael agreed with the majority of their demands but were reluctant to sign up to a 7pc per year reduction in carbon emissions.

Over the weekend, the Greens sought more information from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael before agreeing to talks.

In a statement published after the vote, the Green Party said it was "conscious of the huge challenges" facing the next government in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

"The party will now work with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to develop a deal that respects our mandate with a view to presenting that agreement to Green Party members for approval," it said.

"Any proposal must be transformative on climate action and commit to strong progress towards a more sustainable and fairer society.

"If this is not the case, Green Party representatives will withdraw from negotiations and pursue their mandate in opposition and work to hold the government to account," it added.

Mr Martin welcomed the Green Party's announcement and said he was confident the three parties could agree a programme for government.

"There is important legislation that needs to be passed to allow Irish businesses to access finance and there needs to be a government in place to do this," said the Fianna Fáil leader.

"I am also confident that together, with an agreed progressive programme for government, we will have the opportunity to tackle in a fundamental way the biggest issues that are facing our people - Covid-19, the housing emergency, access to health services, childcare and climate change.

"We must also not forget that a hard Brexit in six months is still looming," he warned.

Mr Varadkar said he was looking forward to "constructive" negotiations in the coming days.

"This is a very welcome decision by the Green Party. Ireland needs a stable government to manage the remainder of the Covid emergency and to rebuild and renew our society and economy over the next five years," he said.

Mr Varadkar said the parties will work to deal with the challenges facing the country.

He also warned a hard Brexit within six months was a "distinct possibility" which would bring more challenges.

