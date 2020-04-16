| 13.2°C Dublin

Greens to demand public transport is made a top priority

Party wants 2:1 split versus investment in roads as it opens door to negotiations with FF and FG

Political climate: Green leader Eamon Ryan at Leinster House yesterday. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins Expand

Philip Ryan and Hugh O'Connell

The Green Party will seek a 2:1 split on public transport spending versus investment in new roads in government formation talks.

The demand is a key plank of the party's election manifesto and will be a central issue if it enters formal talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael next week.

The policy shift would result in a major overhaul of the Government's National Development Plan, which commits to significant investment in new roads.

