Greens to demand public transport is made a top priority

The Green Party will seek a 2:1 split on public transport spending versus investment in new roads in government formation talks.

The demand is a key plank of the party's election manifesto and will be a central issue if it enters formal talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael next week.

The policy shift would result in a major overhaul of the Government's National Development Plan, which commits to significant investment in new roads.

However, the Green Party will insist there needs to be far greater focus on funding for new trains, buses and cycle paths if it is to enter government.

This could result in major road projects being abandoned in the constituencies of government TDs.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael's draft policy framework document commits to investing in public transport and electrifying trains and buses but does not set any targets.

The Green Party is not expected to set out any red lines ahead of talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael but will look for more clarity on a range of issues beyond specific climate change measures

Yesterday, leader Eamon Ryan signalled a significant shift in the party's position and opened the door to entering negotiations with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. Mr Ryan conceded his party's plan to establish a national unity government was not working and they needed to explore other options.

Mr Ryan said the framework document published by the two parties on Wednesday was not very detailed.

However, he added: "I agree with a lot of aspects in it in terms of that whole issue about measuring success, not just by economic growth but by quality of life. We've been saying that for 30 years - I'd love to see that implemented."

Mr Ryan acknowledged there were different views in the Green Party about entering government, but said he was not worried about a potential heave against him.

He said the economic recovery would happen quicker "if we were really precise and really ambitious" with a programme of public housing.

"For us that includes how much of that is going to be cost-rental housing, be specific around the Land Development Agency, are we giving it CPO powers, what is the constitutional change," he said.

"I tend to agree that we need to look at constitutional change to implement the Kenny report. Be specific on that. On some of those key kinds of policy areas, can we get more detail? I think everyone will be looking for it."

Mr Ryan signalled a 7pc reduction in emissions a year will be a key issue for his party in negotiations.

"That 7pc target we know that's what the scientists say we have to do and we know we agreed in the climate committee," he said.

"So the other two parties have looked at this and we've been talking to them about it so let's be ambitious and be precise."

A Fine Gael source said the Government's Climate Action Plan committed to a 3.5pc reduction in emissions a year, or 35pc by 2030 through a range of ambitious targets.

"While many speak of the annual targets that should be met, it must be realised that many of the most effective measures require changes in technology or in assets which cannot happen in a single year," the source said.

The EU New Green Deal, which the Government supports, requires states to reduce emissions by between 50pc and 55pc.

"Ireland supports this and supports delivering net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050," a source said.

They added: "This will require further development of the Climate Action Plan, and the inclusion of new ambition and new actions."