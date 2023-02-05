Greens to block Simon Harris’s bid to permit garda use of face recognition technology

The Green Party is set to block Justice Minister Simon Harris’s efforts to give An Garda Síochána powers to use Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) before the summer.

Mr Harris is anxious to pass the new law to give gardaí the power to use body cameras that could also include amendments allowing the force to use FRT in limited circumstances before Helen McEntee returns from maternity leave in June.

But a Green Party spokesperson has told the Sunday Independent the party believes Ireland’s approach should be informed by EU laws on the same issue, which are not likely to come into effect until 2024 at the earliest.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, a constituency rival of Mr Harris, also has long-standing concerns about the use of FRT software, which has been banned in several US cities, including San Francisco and Boston.

Mr Donnelly’s spokesperson confirmed the minister has previously raised “concerns regarding how parts of the technology might be deployed” and said “there is an ongoing discussion on this issue”.

Ms McEntee faced a cabinet backlash from the Greens and Mr Donnelly last year when she first mooted the use of FRT, but Fine Gael is committed to bringing in the technology following a request from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, who has sought powers to use it in limited circumstances such as in murder, missing person and child sex abuse cases.

Its use is controversial, with one independent report in the UK finding 81pc of suspects flagged by the London Metropolitan Police’s FRT were innocent. Green Party whip Marc Ó Cathasaigh outlined concerns in the Dáil last week about inherent biases in FRT against young black men and said it may be more appropriate to delay legislating for it until EU legislation is passed.

A Green Party spokesperson confirmed this was the party’s position.

“While we fully support measures to aid the investigation of serious crime, international experience has raised significant concerns about the safe use of facial recognition technology,” they said.

“Legislation is being progressed in the European Union which should inform the approach we take. We will work with Minister Harris and our government colleagues to ensure we get the balance right between protecting our civil liberties and allowing our justice system to avail of technological advances that may assist it in its work.”

While there is no proposal at EU level to regulate the retrospective use of facial recognition for data processing, the draft EU law proposes to ban the use of live Facial Recognition Technology but still allow it in extremely serious and limited circumstances.

Proponents of the use of FRT in Fine Gael argue that the technology is already being used by Europol and Interpol and that there are 18 EU member states that either have it or are proposing to start using it.

Mr Harris told the Dáil last week that “the Garda Commissioner and staff have made a compelling case for the use of this technology in certain limited circumstances”. He is due to bring a report on FRT to the Cabinet within weeks ahead of possible committee stage amendments to the body-cams legislation, known as the Garda Síochána (Recording Devices) Bill 2022.

“The current process of long manual searches which potentially involves a team of gardaí manually going through CCTV footage for months to find a short few clips which may be relevant to an investigation, is well outdated and extremely inefficient,” Mr Harris told TDs.​

“This is particularly the case where time is of the essence. Members can imagine manually having to go through hours and hours, indeed hundreds of hours of CCTV footage where time is of the essence in a murder investigation, or where there is a missing person or child abuse, when we simply do not have the time to spare.”

He insisted the “circumstances and environment in which FRT would be used are limited to specific-use cases which are, in my view, completely justifiable”.