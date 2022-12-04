Greens split over wisdom of making crib a national issue

Leaked Green Party WhatsApp messages reveal major unease and criticism of the decision by the party’s Lord Mayor of Dublin to cancel the live animal Christmas crib at the Mansion House.

Backbench TD Neasa Hourigan was among those who expressed sharp disapproval of Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy’s scrapping of the live animal crib in favour of an alternative Christmas event.

Days after the decision was announced in late October, Hourigan wrote to colleagues, suggesting that Greens had “shot ourselves in the foot”.

Limerick councillor Seán Hartigan said the cancellation of the crib would be “hugely damaging” and claimed he could lose 99pc of his vote.

Read More

“There may be an electoral area out there with enough vegans to elect a councillor, it’s definitely not in Limerick,” he wrote.

Conroy’s decision prompted a major backlash, with the Greens’ coalition colleagues Fine Gael leading the criticism. The OPW has since announced that a live animal crib will open in St Stephen’s Green this Thursday, December 8.

The Sunday Independent has seen messages sent from a WhatsApp group for Green Party representatives — the GP Reps Forum” — after Conroy’s council colleague Donna Cooney defended her in public.

“We need to support the Lord Mayor on this,” Cooney wrote to the group of more than 70 people in the week after the decision was announced.

This prompted Hourigan to “respectfully disagree” with Cooney and state that her constituents in Dublin Central had brought up the matter with her at a constituency event the previous Saturday.

“The word ‘Grinch’ was thrown around. I think it’s seen as petty and mean-spirited,” she told colleagues. “To be honest, I’m not keen on live animals at any event, but it is very difficult for me to argue the toss on this, while live exports, hare coursing and greyhound racing continue in this country.

“The live crib is of little or no importance in terms of animal rights, but we are expending a huge amount of our limited political capital on it.”

Hourigan went on to say the issue was “particularly badly timed” and had affected support for her bill on financing the greyhound industry.

“We talk about political pragmatism in this party, but going to bat nationally on such a non-issue is simply not pragmatic. It’s polarised the debate and lost us soft support we really needed.

She also said she was “surprised” that some Green Party representatives on Dublin City Council were tweeting support for the mayor’s position in an “aggressive and ill-advised” manner.

This was an apparent reference to councillor Claire Byrne, who had tweeted a statement from the National Animal Rights Association (NARA) about the ban, and wrote that Fianna Fáil “can bring back dancing monkeys and put a real baby in the live crib” when they took over the mayor’s office next year.

“To meet the alternative opinion, which is in the majority, with derision is just poor politics,” Hourigan wrote.

“It costs us nothing to debate people without going about it like this. It’s a perfect example of why we may be sometimes viewed as arrogant. Hopefully, this is just a storm in a teacup, but I think it will be remembered and we may have shot ourselves in the foot here.”

Hourigan declined to comment when contacted about the message last week.

In his message, Hartigan wrote that it would be “even more damaging” for the party was Byrne’s decision to associate the Greens with NARA — which wants to ban the use of animals in clothing, pet shows, fishing, zoos, aquariums, rat and mouse traps, meat-eating and the consumption of prawns, shrimp and lobster”.

He added that when this becomes public knowledge: “I will lose 99pc of my voters.”