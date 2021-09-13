Greens refuse to comment on TD’s WhatsApp row because it is now ‘a legal matter’

GREEN Party leaders have moved to shut down discussion on the Brian Leddin WhatsApp controversy, saying it is now a legal matter and subject of a garda investigation.

Party leader Eamon Ryan said the issue would be raised during the party’s two-day think-in at the Airfield estate in Dublin, but it was not central to the agenda.

During questions before the meeting, Mr Ryan addressed the different views taken by himself and deputy leader Catherine Martin on how the issue was handled.

Mr Ryan backed the decision of the party executive not to sanction Mr Leddin while Ms Martin said she was disappointed by that decision.

Mr Ryan said the party accepted differences of opinion.

“We come from a peace background and included in that is peace in terms of how we deal with each other,” he said.

Ms Martin said: “I have made my views known to Brian and Eamon and I stand by them but it is a legal matter now. It is subject to a Garda investigation.”

Mr Leddin, a TD for Limerick, was part of a WhatsApp group that made degrading comments about Limerick councillor, Elisa O’Donovan, and another prominent local woman.

He did not intervene to stop the comments and went on to describe Ms O’Donovan as “unhinged” and said she “craves fame”.

Mr Leddin appeared with the parliamentary party for the start of the think-in but when asked if he wanted to publicly apologise, a press advisor said he could not comment because it was a legal matter.

Mr Ryan also sought to push aside any question of tensions within the coalition over the Katherine Zappone controversy, confirming the party would back Simon Coveney in Wednesday’s vote of confidence.

“We will vote confidence in this government. No government is ever perfect, no relationship between coalition partners is ever easy,” he said.

He said he did not believe the issue would prompt an early election or that continuing to prop up the coalition would damage the Green Party.

“The real issues the public are interested in are the housing crisis, the climate crisis,” he said.

“This government should and will run its term and what we’ll be measured on in that time is what the level of new housing is, what’s the extent of new public transport and walking and cycling infrastructure, have we fundamentally changed the refugee system.”

Mr Ryan said the next two months would be critical for progress on those issues.

The country’s first carbon budget is due in the next fortnight, the revised National Development Plan will follow at the end of September and the new Climate Action Plan is due on October 4.

“We have a real responsibility at this moment in time, a historic responsibility from a Green perspective,” he said.

“The next month or two are going to be the most critical months in addressing the ecological crisis which we as a party have been warning about for four decades.”

Farming, the sector that contributes most to the country’s carbon emissions, is to be a key focus of the new Climate Action Plan, with plans to pay all 120,000 farmers to plant permanent trees on a portion of their land.



