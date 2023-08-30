Greens lash out at Electoral Commission as TDs remain defiant in constituency redraw

The Green Party has lashed out at the independent Electoral Commission as TDs have remained defiant following the redrawing of constituency boundaries ahead of the next general election.

The commission announced the new borders and recommended 14 extra TDs and four new constituencies.

Senior Green Party politicians said they were disappointed that there were no six seat constituencies, despite electoral laws setting out that each constituency can have three, four or five TDs.

The law will now have to be changed to take into account the recommendations from the Commission.

“We would have preferred if six-seater constituencies had been possible, to avoid some counties being split in two,” said party leader and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

“At some stage, we may have to review the constitutional requirements on the level of representation per capita, given our rapidly growing population.”

The party’s chief whip Waterford TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh TD said: “Larger constituencies tend to allow for the breakthrough of more female and minority representation.”

“Smaller constituencies tend to favour incumbents and more established voices. A wide range of voices and viewpoints strengthens democracy."

Pauline O'Reilly

Chair of the party Pauline O’Reilly said it is “disappointing” that there was “no mention of gender”.

"Given the role of the commission in advising on representation, it could have recommended legislative changes which would make the constituencies more representative,” she said.

“It's disappointing that there is no mention of gender when the size of constituencies has a direct impact on achieving more diversity and better representation of women.”

The Commission instead said it would now examine the possibility for six seaters.

Elsewhere, some TDs lost chunks of their vote due to constituency border changes but remained defiant.

Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock, who has a stronghold in Mallow which has now been moved from Cork East into Cork North Central, said there was a “seismic shift in the political landscape”.

He said he needs time to “analyse” his next steps but said he will remain in Mallow, which may mean he will run in Cork North Central.

“I’m still assessing what is a seismic shift in the political landscape. It’s too early to make any detailed comment on the future. I need some time to analyse this. Mallow is my home town so one way or another Mallow is where I’m staying.”

Deputy Frank Feighan.

Former minister Fine Gael TD Frank Feighan remained defiant and said he would run in the next election despite losing his stronghold of Boyle in Co Roscommon to the Roscommon-Galway constituency from his Sligo-Leitrim constituency.

“I’m happy enough. Boyle is where I came from, I got the guts of 1,200 votes there the last time,” he said.

“Things have changed, I live in Sligo now with my wife and two kids who go to school in Sligo and I have an office in Sligo, Leitrim and in Donegal.

“I’m seen as a Sligo candidate now, I am a Sligo TD and I live in Sligo.”

Former Minister and FG TD Michael Ring said he intended to run again in Mayo and welcomed the restoration of the county boundary which saw the return of parts of south Mayo that had been put into Galway West in the last general election.

Aontú TD Peadar Tóibín said the country doesn’t need “any more TDs” and said a referendum should be held to cap the number of TDs.

“The vast majority of TDs barely speak in the Dail on any given day, and contribute little to our parliamentary debates. I think the public would be with Aontú on this issue - I don't know many ordinary people in this country are too enthusiastic about increasing the number of TDs in Leinster House,” he said.

“There is a question of physics here too - the Dail chamber has a limited number of physical seats".

Social Democrat TD Cian O’Callaghan said he was happy with the changes in his constituency of Dublin Bay North.

“Some of the constituencies who have increased to five seaters makes it more viable for people like [Social Democrat] Cllr Eoin Ó Broin in Dub Mid-West, increases his prospects of winning a Dail seat so that’s a positive for him,” he said.

“There are a few areas with extra five seaters which creates openers for us.”