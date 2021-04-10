Greens drop call for party chair Hazel Chu to stand aside during Seanad by-election

The Green Party’s national executive has thrown out a motion calling on Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu to stand aside as party chair during her Seanad by-election campaign.

The executive has instead voted unanimously to commission a review into its procedures for selecting Seanad by-election candidates following a damaging row in the party over Ms Chu’s decision to run in the by-election.

“The Executive Committee (EC) of the Green Party acknowledges that the issue of candidacy for the Seanad bye-election has led to a difficult period for the party,” an email to Green Party members on Saturday stated.

“We recognise that divisions within the party about the matter have also spilled into the public sphere. We recognise that a range of views have been expressed by members and groupings of the Party, including the Oireachtas Parliamentary Party.”

The party became engulfed in a row last month after Ms Chu secured a nomination to run in the Seanad by-election, despite party leader Eamon Ryan and his allies wanting Green TDs and Senators to vote for the two Government candidates from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Mr Ryan’s position was opposed by deputy leader Catherine Martin, who signed Ms Chu’s nomination papers and insisted there was no pact to vote for the two Coalition candidates.

Three senators loyal to Mr Ryan, including super junior minister Pippa Hackett, pushed to strip Ms Chu of her chairperson role, before backing down. However, a majority of the Green parliamentary party recently voted in favour of a motion calling on Ms Chu to temporarily stand aside.

The Executive considered the motion at a meeting on Saturday morning but a senior party source said it was effectively thrown out. Executive members instead unanimously agreed a motion to review processes for selecting Seand by-election candidates.

A statement from the Greens’ national coordinator, Bláithín Gallagher, said: “The EC believes that it is important to focus on our future, to learn lessons from this process and to clarify procedures used by the party on matters relating to Seanad by-elections.

“We have therefore decided to commission a review to improve processes and procedures for future Seanad bye-elections. This review should take into account the inherently political nature of the election and the need to ensure that procedures are timely and fair.

“The review will be composed of suitable persons, nominated by the General Secretary, in consultation with the Management Committee, and approved by the EC. It will be asked to complete its work within three months.

“The Review Group will report to the EC, which will consider and decide on recommendations as it sees fit. The EC will communicate its decisions to party members.

“The EC believes implementing such a review will allow us to move on from recent events, while ensuring that any such incidents are avoided in future.”

Ms Chu is running for the Seanad’s industrial and commercial panel where Fianna Fáil’s Gerry Horkan is favoured to take the seat. The other by-election is for the agricultural panel where Fine Gael’s Maria Byrne is tipped to win.

Only TDs and Senators can vote in the by-election, with polls closing on April 21 and a result expected on the same day.

Online Editors