Greens debate: Eamon Ryan and Catherine Martin play a draw but party leader has the edge

THE Green Party is in Government after a huge members’ debate – but their internal battles are still not quite done.

Both leadership contenders and fellow government ministers – Eamon Ryan and Catherine Martin – faced each other on Tuesday evening in the first of four leadership election debates before a members’ vote later this month. The online debate was remarkably friendly including the questions of members in the Ireland South European Parliament constituency.

Party members voted 3:1 on June 26 in favour of coalition with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. But a leadership contest must still by rule happen within six months of the February 8 general election and results due on July 23 next.