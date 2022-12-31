Greens are needed in government to effect climate reform, says party leader Eamon Ryan

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan believes the Green Party can sway 10pc of voters at the next local and European elections. Photo: Frank McGrath

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has said the climate crisis will not be taken seriously unless the Green Party is in government.

Mr Ryan has doubled down on his prediction that the Green Party could win one in 10 seats in the next local and European elections in 2024 despite a history of mid-term losses for governing parties.

“There needs to be a Green Party in government, to my mind, for climate to be taken, for the environment to be taken, seriously,” the Green Party leader told a pre-Christmas briefing for political journalists.

“As much as I respect my colleagues, as much as I respect other people or other parties, I don’t think anyone else has this perspective and I think Ireland, in my mind, benefits from us being in government. We should be in government, is my view.”

Read More

Asked if he would be happy for the Greens to be wiped out in exchange for environmental achievements made while in government, Mr Ryan argued it is “not inevitable that Green parties go through that boom-bust cycle”, citing sister parties in Austria, Belgium and Finland that are on 10pc.

“I think Irish people are just as green as if they are in Austria or in Belgium or anywhere else,” he said.

“I think if we go to the people in the next election, ask this question: would you be prepared to cast this vote as one in 10 to say that we want to secure the future for our children? I think I’m confident we could do that.”

He said that the Green Party in Germany polled at 20pc because it delivered policies that improved people’s quality of life, and said the same could happen in Ireland with the delivery of more bus services and lower childcare costs.

“I think we’re delivering at scale and I think it comes back to, like, the real focus is how do you get the country switching to a 5pc annual reduction in emissions. That’s the test of our policies and I think that’s the metric I’d be fixated on (for) the next two years,” he said.

“I think that by doing so the electoral prospects will… if we succeed in that, we’ll succeed politically.”

Meanwhile, Mr Ryan defended his call to scrap the car park at Leinster House, arguing that a lot of TDs now take the bus or train to Dublin. “I don’t see it as a huge disadvantage parking on Molesworth Street versus parking outside the front door,” he said.