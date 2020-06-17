Green TDs who are opposed to the government deal with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have been urged to quit the party and join the left-wing alliance in the Dáil if it is approved.

Three Green TDs abstained on the parliamentary party vote to approve the programme for government this week with Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello publicly expressing concern about the agreement - but they have not yet declared if they will vote against it.

The third abstentionist, Francis Noel Duffy, has yet to comment on his position ahead of a postal ballot of nearly 3,000 Green Party members over the next ten days. The party is holding an online conference to debate the deal on Thursday.

Speaking at Leinster House on Wednesday, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said: “We would urge any Green TDs or members who want to hold fast to the principles of radical climate action and progressive social change in our society - if this deal goes through - to leave the Greens and stand with the real left and real progressive forces who are trying to bring change on climate, on housing, on health and on a more equal society.”

RISE TD Paul Murphy said that grassroots Green members have “enormous political responsibility and power and influence at this point in time”. He said they could reject the Greens becoming a “mudguard” for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael austerity and urged them to join the left-wing Solidarity-PBP-RISE alliance.

“We have won change from outside the government, we won change in terms of Repeal, we won't change the terms of marriage equality, we won change in terms of the defeat of the water charges.

“If Green activists join us in building those movements, we can win change and we can win victories in terms of climate action. We can fight for free, green and frequent public transport, we can fight for a four-day week without loss of pay, we can fight for actual retrofit programme.”

Sinn Féin finance spokesman said that the decision on the programme for government was for the Green membership.

“I believe it's not a good deal in terms of housing, it's not a good deal in terms of the economic direction and where we're going. The deal has writ large in it that there is austerity in the later part of this government.”

Mr Doherty said he did not think “propping up” Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael is the right thing for the country and that hoped the Greens would “do the right thing”. He added: “They know as well as I know that that’s not the change that people voted for and that these two parties can’t be trusted.”

