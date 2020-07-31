Green TDs stripped of Dáil speaking rights for two months after failing to support Government votes

Minister of State Joe O’Brien and his Green Party colleague Neasa Hourigan will be stripped of their Dáil speak rights for two months after failing to support Government votes.

Ms Hourigan voted against the Government on several opposition amendments to legislation extending a rent freeze and eviction ban to only tenants impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr O’Brien abstained on the final vote on the legislation before it passed through the Dáil.

In a statement the Green Party said: “The Parliamentary Party of the Green Party met following the final vote last night.”

“The group decided to sanction Deputy Neasa Hourigan and Minister of State Joe O'Brien for voting against the Government and abstaining. Both have had their speaking rights removed for two months,” it added.

Yesterday, Ms Hourigan resigned as Green Party whip due to her decision to vote against the Government. "I have significant concerns as to the impact of this legislation on levels of homelessness across the State,” she said.

"I do not believe it takes into account the scale of the coronavirus pandemic and the need to keep people safe in their homes. Eviction due to sale is directly in conflict with Green Party policy and so I am unable to support this bill,” she added.

On Twitter, Junior Minister Mr O'Brien said "The issue of homelessness is an extremely important one for me. I've worked in the area, I've been a whistleblower in the area, I have friends who work in the NGOs and I feel we need to do everything we can to tackle it.

"I'm elected in part to be a legislator.

"I wasn't convinced that this piece of legislation was the best we could have done in what are, to be fair, unusual circumstances.

"This was mainly due to its extremely rushed nature.

"I had read enough and heard enough to make it clear to me that it could have been stronger in terms of preventing and reducing homelessness.

"The issue here was not dedicating sufficient time to a piece of legislation that could have profound consequences on people's lives," he said.

