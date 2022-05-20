The Green Party told TDs Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello they were suspended for six months via text message only minutes before a media statement was issued, it has emerged.

Ms Hourigan and Mr Cos- tello both supported a Sinn Féin motion calling for the new National Maternity Hospital to be built on land owned by the State, despite the Government abstaining on the motion on Wednesday night.

Their decision to defy the Coalition whip resulted in a special meeting of the Green parliamentary party deciding late on Wednesday to suspend both TDs from the party for six months.

The Irish Independent understands the party’s chief whip, Marc Ó Cathasaigh, called both deputies to inform them of the decision and then texted them with the news when they did not answer.

It is understood both ultimately learned of the decision via the media, who were issued with a statement within 15 minutes of the party formally deciding to suspend the two deputies.

Despite claims the decision was reached by consensus, it has emerged that a number of parliamentary party members missed the meeting.

Deputy leader Catherine Martin, who is seen as close to Ms Hourigan and Mr Costello, was not party to the decision because she is on a trade mission in California.

Other Greens – including TD Francis Noel Duffy, who is Ms Martin’s husband, and Senator Vincent P Martin, who is Ms Martin’s brother, along with MEPs Ciarán Cuffe and Grace O’Sullivan – were not at the meeting but were informed of the decision taken.

In her first public comments, Ms Martin said in a statement last night: “Neasa and Patrick are two very valued TDs and while I would have respectfully wanted them to reconsider their vote, I respect their individual opinions and decision to vote according to their beliefs.”

Party leader Eamon Ryan said yesterday he informed the Taoiseach and Tánaiste before the vote took place of the likelihood that two of his TDs would be suspended from the party .

The decision to suspend the TDs for six months has caused unease among some party members in internal party WhatsApp groups, where the manner in which the decision was announced and the length of suspension was questioned.

Former Green Party chair, councillor Hazel Chu, who is married to Mr Costello, has complained to colleagues about the way the suspension was handled.

Mr Ryan denied that he came under pressure from his coalition partners to take action against Ms Hourigan and Mr Costello, but said he informed both Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar of what “we were likely going to be doing”, adding: “I talked to them both earlier on in the afternoon.”

He said each party managed their own affairs and the two other coalition parties “gave us room to manage what they knew we had to manage”.

The sanction was “agreed by consensus” following a recommendation from Mr Ó Cathasaigh.

In a departure from the usual practice of other parties, both TDs are to retain their Oireachtas committee memberships.

Ms Hourigan will continue to chair the Oireachtas Budgetary Oversight Committee.

Both TDs will also retain their existing offices in Leinster House.

Mr Ryan said he would appeal to both TDs to continue to support the coalition in Dáil votes, citing their decision to support the Government in later votes after the NMH motion on Thursday night.

Mr Ryan brushed off concerns that the Government could be under pressure in Dáil votes now that its majority is down to just one.

“I haven’t seen a vote that’s been close in the Dáil. It is tight, but I think it’s a well- functioning, stable and committed Government,” he said.

He was speaking at the launch of a walking and cycling index report at Dublin City Council’s headquarters in Wood Quay.