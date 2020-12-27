Green TD in call for water charge debate

A Green Party minister has signalled the reintroduction of water charges could be on the cards amid concerns over Irish Water's ability to carry out its work programme and with Dublin's supply "teetering on the brink".

Malcolm Noonan, a junior minister in the Department of Housing, which is responsible for the utility, told the Sunday Independent that the "possibility of introducing water charges should be explored" within the lifetime of this Government.

While there is no commitment in the Programme for Government to do this, Mr Noonan confirmed the reintroduction of charges could be proposed alongside a future referendum to enshrine Irish Water in public ownership and avoid future privatisation of the utility.

"It does require political courage and also good messaging for us to appreciate that this is going to be the most significant resource challenge that we have in coming years. If we look at climate change and we consider rainfall patterns and we look at earlier this year we had a hosepipe ban - that's unprecedented," he said.

Mr Noonan acknowledged that Dublin's water supply, which has been temporarily restricted on a number of occasions in recent years due to supply shortages, is "teetering on the brink".

"In that regard I think water charges would certainly focus people's attention on conserving what is a very scarce resource. We're flushing quality drinking water down our toilets," he said.

"We don't even have greywater harvesting as a default. You also have people on group schemes who are paying for water and have been paying for water. So I don't think it should be ruled out."

Mr Noonan said that while this year is an exception because of Covid-19, water consumption in Ireland is "not hugely above the European average and that's without water charges", but that the Greens remain of the view they should have been implemented.

"I do think that minister [Phil] Hogan at the time went about it the wrong way. Threatening to turn down people's water to a trickle was not a great way of bringing people on board. But I do think that under the 'polluter pays' principle, water charges were really a conservation measure rather than a revenue raising measure.

"That said, we've seen the investment we've had to put into Irish Water for this year and will have to on the capital side to bring our water, wastewater treatment systems to the European standard. It has undermined Irish Water's capability to carry out its [work programme], by not having water charges there.

"I suppose timing, on top of minister Hogan's poor messaging, was really poor. We were still coming out of a deep recession caused by the economic crash. There's no commitment in this Programme for Government to deal with it, but I do think it should be given consideration in the future."

Mr Noonan confirmed that new charges could be within the lifetime of the current Government.

"It could, yeah. The water from our side of it is not just an issue about human health, it's about biodiversity as well, because you've currently 35 wastewater treatment plants pumping out sewage into water."

He also acknowledged that the structure to charge for water already exists. There are around 900,000 households that have water meters already installed from the last, botched attempt to introduce charges.

The Carlow-Kilkenny TD added: "Yes, so the structure is there and there is a commitment there around a referendum on water and the ownership of water, whether that be the resource of water itself, or that Irish Water stays as a public utility, that's up for discussion.

"But the fact the infrastructure was put in place, I would still think the possibility of introducing water charges should be explored."