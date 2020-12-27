| 4.3°C Dublin

Green TD in call for water charge debate

Noonan says 'political courage' needed on issue

PROPOSAL: Malcolm Noonan Expand

Hugh O'Connell

A Green Party minister has signalled the reintroduction of water charges could be on the cards amid concerns over Irish Water's ability to carry out its work programme and with Dublin's supply "teetering on the brink".

Malcolm Noonan, a junior minister in the Department of Housing, which is responsible for the utility, told the Sunday Independent that the "possibility of introducing water charges should be explored" within the lifetime of this Government.

While there is no commitment in the Programme for Government to do this, Mr Noonan confirmed the reintroduction of charges could be proposed alongside a future referendum to enshrine Irish Water in public ownership and avoid future privatisation of the utility.

