Green Party's Roderic O'Gorman calls for Eu Commissioner Phil Hogan to address attendance at golf event

Green Party Cabinet Minister Roderic O'Gorman has called on EU Commissioner Phil Hogan to make a full statement on his attendance at an Oireachtas Golf Society event.

Mr O'Gorman, the Children's Minister, said Mr Hogan will have to address his decision to attend the event which has led to resignation of Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary.

Speaking on Independent.ie's Floating Voter podcast, the minister said: "I think everyone who was at that event will have questions put to them be they a commissioner, be they a TD, be they a senator and it is for each one of them to address those questions and I think they will have to address those questions."

Mr O'Gorman said there is "very real anger among the public" about that dinner and said it "would be appropriate for Commissioner Hogan to address that".

The minister said it was "appropriate" for Mr Calleary to resign because Cabinet ministers have a responsibility to follow the rules they implement.

"In the Cabinet we are making decisions and asking the public to make very significant sacrifices in how they live their daily lives. We know the decisions we are asking people to make and we can't argue that we don't understand the full impact of those decisions," he said.

"It was appropriate for Dara to resign. He made a mistake and I don't think cabinet ministers can make mistakes of that extent and expect there not to be consequences," he added.

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan said today that he attended the event “on the clear understanding that the organisers and the hotel concerned had been assured [by the Irish Hotels’ Federation] that the arrangements put in place would be in compliance with the government’s guidelines”.

Mr Hogan added that he return to Ireland from Brussels in July and has “complied fully with the government’s quarantine requirements”.

