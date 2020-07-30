Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan has voted against the Government on legislation only extending a rent freeze and eviction ban for those impacted by Covid-19.

Ms Hourigan voted in favour of a Labour Party amendment which would have extended the legislation to all tenants.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is rushing legislation through the Dáil which will extend the rent freeze and eviction ban until January 2021 – but only for those who self-declare they have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr O’Brien previously promised to extend the rent freeze until at least October but u-turned on this once he was appointed minister.

This is the first time Ms Hourigan, who opposed entering into government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, voted against the Government.

The Dublin Central TD is a founding member of a Green Party affiliate group, Just Transition Groups, who have spoken out against the government since they were formed.

Read More

Online Editors