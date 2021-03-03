A GREEN Party TD has lodged a High Court case against his own government in order to establish whether a referendum is needed to ratify the controversial CETA trade deal.

Patrick Costello has confirmed he lodged proceedings in the High Court against the Government earlier this week to seek clarification on who gets to ratify the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA) - a trade agreement between the US and Canada.

The Coalition’s efforts to ratify the deal by way of a Dáil vote have been delayed amid internal dispute within the Green Party over the deal which Costello and his party colleague Neasa Hourigan have voiced strong opposition to.

Opponents of the trade agreement claim it would allow multinationals to sue Ireland through an Investor Courts System (ICS) if strong climate and social rights protections are brought in.

Ms Hourigan has said publicly she will not vote for the deal when it comes before the Dáil.

The three Coalition party leaders have agreed to allow an Oireachtas committee to further scrutinise the deal - but Costello, a TD for Dublin South-Central, says a referendum may be needed.

Legal proceedings seeking a court judgement on the question were lodged on Monday and the case is listed in the High Court as ‘Costello v Government of Ireland and Others’.

In a statement, Mr Costello said: “I had sought the opinion of counsel on the ratification process, in particular the Investor Court System (ICS) element of CETA which will come into effect if ratified.

“The ICS involves a transfer of sovereignty and of judicial power incompatible with the Constitution. It is the opinion of counsel that there is a good state-able case that the ratification of CETA, and in particular the ratification of the ICS without a referendum would be contrary to Article 15 and Article 34 of the Constitution.

“It is of fundamental importance that the members of the Dáil, myself included, who would vote on whether to ratify CETA know that our votes are constitutional. Only the courts can give us complete certainty on that question.

“I have taken this action as an individual citizen and it is a personal action. The treaty will be going to Oireachtas Committees for scrutiny on the question of should we ratify CETA and what are the consequences of that. This legal challenge will at the same time answer fully the question of how we ratify this – can we do it by Dáil vote or do we need a referendum.

“Investor Courts as seen in other jurisdictions are hugely problematic since they allow for the governments to be directly sued by companies outside of existing legal systems. This in turn may affect how policy makers decide policy in the long run.

“As such, it is of crucial importance that if CETA is to be ratified, then the process used is the correct one. While there might be different views on this question of does CETA need a referendum, the only place we can get a definitive answer is the courts.”

