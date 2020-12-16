Green Party ministers urge members to support “politically important” trade deal with Canada

THE four Green Party ministers at Cabinet have told their membership that backing the controversial EU-Canada trade deal is “politically important” with Brexit looming.

An email sent to Green members overnight confirms that deputy leader Catherine Martin supports ratification of the EU’s Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA) despite her party’s previous long-standing opposition to the deal.

A potentially damaging split has emerged in the Greens this week after some TDs and members, including Dáil backbenchers Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello, signalled they would vote against ratification.

The argue that CETA could allow multinationals to sue Ireland if strong climate and social rights protections are brought in.

A planned Dáil vote this week has been postponed until the new year because of the Greens’ internal difficulties. Mr Ryan, the Climate and Transport Minister, has already said publicly that he will support the deal and urge other TDs to do so.

In a letter sent overnight to Green Party members, Mr Ryan and Ms Martin, who is the Culture Minister, as well as Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman and junior agriculture minister Senator Pippa Hackett outlined four reasons they are backing the deal.

They confirmed that they backed Dáil ratification of the final elements of the trade deal at a Cabinet meeting in late November. In the email they argue that although some concerns remain, “the investment dispute mechanism has been improved”.

The email states: “Contrary to certain claims, Canadian companies will not be able sue the Irish government simply for making new laws around environmental protection. This is made explicit in the text of the trade deal.”

It goes on to say that they have been reassured about the climate impact of the deal and that it will be in line with the Paris climate agreement.

The email notes that the programme for government affirms support for trade agreements, arguing that the commitment to “support new and existing trade deals” in the document “represents an agreement that all parties in Government will support deals already negotiated, such as CETA, and will put climate concerns at the heart of ongoing and future trade negotiations”.

Green parties in coalition governments in Luxembourg and Sweden have ratified CETA for similar reasons, the ministers argue in their email.

The fourth reason outlined for their supporting the ratification of the deal is that it is “politically important” for Ireland with post-Brexit trade deal negotiations between the EU and the UK ongoing.

The email states: “The rationale for ratifying CETA now was to send a clear signal to the EU and the world that Ireland would work with other countries at a time when international cooperation is under threat. It also comes at a time when Brexit negotiations require cooperation on similar trade and dispute resolution issues.”

The four ministers conclude in their email that it would not have been possible to reopen CETA, “We will continue to fight for ongoing improvements in other trade agreements,” it adds.

“None of this takes away from the fact that this is a difficult issue. While it was raised with the parliamentary party on three occasions over the past six weeks, we decided to postpone the vote until January to allow for more considered debate.

“We remain committed to driving forward the reforms to the global economic system that are needed to protect the planet and its people.”

