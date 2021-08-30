Green Party leader says TD Brian Leddin is engaging with party bosses after WhatsApp slur row

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said that TD Brian Leddin is engaging with the party’s executive after apologising for comments made about a Limerick councillor in a Whatsapp group.

Deputy Leddin apologised to Independent Councillor Elisa O’Donovan after describing her as “unhinged” and claiming that she “craves fame” in a social media group.

Mr Ryan said that the Limerick TD is now engaging with the party’s executive and management committee.

The Minister for Transport added that it was “correct” to apologise and that he has spoken to the TD “at length”.

“He has issued an apology, which is correct… there is no space, whether it’s private, online or a messaging system, there’s no space for any commentary which is demeaning to a person,” he said.

Asked if Deputy Leddin will be sanctioned, Mr Ryan said that Deputy Leddin is speaking to the party executive and management committee.

“More immediately, the more important thing is that he apologised and recognised that it was wrong,” Mr Ryan said.

The group saw members make negative comments about other people who were not in the group and Deputy Leddin said that he should have “intervened”.

Mr Leddin told the Irish Mail on Sunday that the language used in the social media group was “unsavoury and inappropriate”.

“To be clear, I did not encourage such comments or engage with them but, on reflection, should have intervened to voice my unhappiness with such language,” Mr Leddin said.

He said he regretted his comment about Ms O’Donovan, saying it was “inappropriate” and that he has since apologised to her for it.

A not-for-profit organisation which encourages and supports women in Ireland to run for politics called the comments about Councillor O’Donovan “appalling, disappointing and offensive behaviour”.

“Political leadership and courage is needed to stamp out this type of behaviour and thinking and those involved and responsible should really be held to account,” said Women for Election chief executive Caitriona Gleeson.

“So far, the response to Deputy Leddin’s actions or perhaps more accurately, inactions, has been muted at best from the political world. This is not really good enough.”



