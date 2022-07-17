GREEN Party leader Eamon Ryan says he and Green ministerial colleague, Catherine Ryan, should not be given a “guilt trip” and personally criticised for flying business class — even though the most expensive cabin seats are rated three times most carbon costly than economy.

Asked about the apparent disparity with Green policies caused by their high-expense air travel, revealed through the release of data to the Irish Independent under Freedom of Information, Mr Ryan protested against personalising the issue and “putting a real guilt trip on people.”

He told RTE radio 1 interviewer Gavin Jennings: “I justify it because we were probably going into a work schedule that is beyond compare.

“When you’re going into a country you want to be as fit and as able to do that as best you can,” he said on ‘This Week.’

“If I can make a point on the wider sense of how we meet this climate challenge: If we're to go about it as a ‘What are you doing?’ through blaming and shaming people, and putting a real guilt trip on people, I don't think we can carry the Irish people with us."

He added: “I think yes, in everything we do we have to play our part.

“But going down the route of saying ‘You can't do this’ or ‘You can't do that,’ or ‘How dare you do this?’ or ‘How dare you do that?’ I don't think that will actually bring the Irish people with us.”

Asked by the Irish Independent last week about Green ministers flying business class — when Fianna Fáil ministers flew economy when going to the same Dubai Expo as Tourism Minister Catherine Martin — Mr Ryan instead stressed the responsibility of airlines, saying they had to look at “sustainable fuels.”

Everyone had to “make this climate leap,” Mr Ryan said, adding that personalisation of planetary issues risked getting “into difficulty.”

He added: “I'm very glad I'm not tourism Minister because maybe the schedule when you arrive as a tourism minister in somewhere like Dubai, you literally are running from one meeting to the next.”

Told that two Fianna Fáil ministers had travelled economy class to the same Dubai Expo, Mr Ryan said: “What we want to do is change the system so it saves all of us because we do have to take measures.

“I have just met Aer Lingus and Ryanair. One of the key things we're talking about is how you switch to sustainable fuels to make aviation part of this change. No sector gets an out. Aviation is going to have to do as much as anyone else. They understand that.”

Asked again if the business class flights suggested Green Party hypocrisy, Mr Ryan said: “I’m not going to start determining exactly who can or can't do what.

“There are circumstances where I think it is appropriate that you want to arrive able to work from the get-go, which is often how it works as a minister.”