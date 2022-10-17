Green Party leader Eamon Ryan says people with full refugee status living in Direct Provision accommodation should pay rent

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said people living in accommodation for asylum seekers but who have received full refugee status should have to pay rent.

“I think that would apply for some 4,000 people who’ve now got full status,” he told reporters at Castletymon Library in Dublin today.

“They’re not in Direct Provision, but they’re remaining in the same accommodation, and in those circumstances should they be charged? I believe they should.

“They’re no longer in the asylum process. They have got their full status.

“I would imagine it’s in circumstances like that, that the government will be considering some payment contribution.”

The Transport Minister said it was “appropriate” to charge refugees living in centres for asylum seekers due to the scale of the accommodation crisis facing the country.

“I can’t underestimate the scale of the challenge we have at this moment in time in terms of providing for both people displaced people from Ukraine, but also international protection refugees and our own people,” he said.

“We’re going to have to make difficult choices and difficult decisions in Government to accommodate the people we need to accommodate.

“We are really in a very, very tight place now in terms of not having obvious, easy, alternative accommodation places available.

“In those circumstances, that sort of decision is appropriate.”