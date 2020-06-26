The Green Party has voted in favour of the new programme for government, ratifying the historic coalition with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

The result comes after both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s members earlier backed the three party coalition deal.

After counting was completed in the Clayton Hotel in Dublin, 74pc of Fianna Fail members voted in favour of the programme for government agreed by Micheal Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan.

The final vote showed 8,194 voting Yes while 2,864 voted No.

There was strong support for the deal in Mr Martin’s constituency of Cork South Central with 94pc of party members voting yes.

The constituency is also the home of Fianna Fáil finance spokesperson Michael McGrath.

There was also a high Yes vote (93pc) in Dublin constituencies including Dublin Fingal where the party’s housing spokesperson Darragh O’Brien hopes to land a cabinet seat tomorrow.

Fianna Fail leader and Taoiseach in waiting Micheal Martiin at the Clayton Burlington Hotel where the party voted in favour of government. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Fianna Fail leader and Taoiseach in waiting Micheal Martiin at the Clayton Burlington Hotel where the party voted in favour of government. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Dublin North West, where Paul McAullife is the local TD, and Dublin South Central where the party does not have a Dáil deputy voted in favour of the deal by more than 90pc.

Fianna Fail TD Jack Chambers constituency of Dublin West also voted of the deal by more than 90pc.

The only constituency to vote against the deal was Galway West (64pc) which is the home Eamon O Cuiv who was vehemently against going into government with Fine Gael and the Green Party.

Speaking after his party endorsed the deal, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said it had been an “energetic debate” at all levels of the party on the deal. “I think we’re much the better from that exercise and from that energy,” he said.

Mr Martin said democracy in Fianna Fáil is “alive and well” and that he was “delighted” that his recommendation had been “so overwhelmingly endorsed”.

“What it says to me is that the vast majority of the party are very anxious that we get on with the business of helping the country to get through this crisis.”

He said it was critical to get people back to work and to “create a better type of society and a better quality of life”.

Mr Martin said the next government would face many challenges and the gravity of the situation could not be overstated.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar after announcing that Fine Gael members have voted in favour of the programme for government agreed with Fianna Fail and the Green Party, in Dublin. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday June 26, 2020. Photo credit should read: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar after announcing that Fine Gael members have voted in favour of the programme for government agreed with Fianna Fail and the Green Party, in Dublin. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday June 26, 2020. Photo credit should read: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

He said he had “more or less” agreed the structure of new government departments and the allocation of ministries with the outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

He confirmed that as Taoiseach he would nominate an Attorney General to serve for the next two-and-a-half years after which Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar will have the option to nominate a new AG when the Taoiseach's office rotates.

Mr Martin said that “ability and geography and quite a range of factors” would inform his Cabinet appointments.

26/06/2020 Fine Gaels counting of ballots at the party's headquarters at Mount Street Upper, Dublin 2 . Pic Gareth Chaney / Collins Photos

26/06/2020 Fine Gaels counting of ballots at the party's headquarters at Mount Street Upper, Dublin 2 . Pic Gareth Chaney / Collins Photos

He confirmed he spoke to a number of Independent TDs on Friday about the possibility of them supporting him in the vote for Taoiseach - but declined to say whether he had secured their backing.

The deal was rejected by party members in the Galway West constituency of Eamon Ó Cuív, the former Fianna Fáil deputy leader. Mr Martin said he spoke to Mr Ó Cuív earlier. “I thanked them for their campaign and I thanked them for the very respectful democratic manner in which the campaign was conducted. Democracy in our party is alive and well,” he said.

Earlier today, Fine Gael also voted in favour of the programme for government.

In total, 80pc of party members backed the deal and 20pc rejected entering into government with the two parities.

In parliamentary party, 90pc of members voted Yes while 10pc voted No.

The vote was tighter among Fine Gael councillors with 57pc supporting the government agreement and some 43pc voting against it.

The party’s executive council backed the deal by 85pc while those delegated who were selected from constituency organisations supported it by 71pc.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the result showed that Fine Gael would enter a third term in government and a new coalition "united and strong and up for the challenge."

Fine Gael colleagues will have to wait until tomorrow to learn whether or not they will be in Cabinet as Mr Varadkar said he wouldn't be making the calls tonight.

He said of the prospect of returning to government: "I’m looking forward to helping to get the country through the Covid emergency, particularly getting people back to work, getting businesses open and pursuing some of the reforms and changes that we got started in the last couple of years."

He said he didn't know if Fianna Fáil and the Green Party would approve the deal as strongly.

Mr Varadkar said he was speaking to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin today "and he said the indications are good".

Mr Martin will be elected to the role of Taoiseach if the deal is approved by all three parties.

On the likely Green result Mr Varadkar said it's "too early to say".

"I’m confident and hopeful that we’ll see all three parties endorse this coalition agreement today."

He said a government can then be established tomorrow and can "get down to work" adding: "that’s the most important thing".

Online Editors