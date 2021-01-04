Green Party fears about EU-Canada trade deal are ‘wrong’, Phil Hogan insists

The Green Party is “wrong about the EU-Canada trade deal”, former EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan has insisted.

Mr Hogan has said the trade deal will not empower multinationals to “push privatisation or undermine social policy” as some Irish Green Party TDs and councillors have argued.

Two of the party’s TDs, Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello, along with several party councillors effectively blocked Ireland’s formal ratification of the major trade deal which had taken seven years to negotiate.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said the party will revisit the issue later this month and has pledged to back ratification. Mr Ryan said objections by his party to the deal have now been dealt with – but others within the party are less assured on the issue.

The former Irish commissioner, who had a role in making the deal as agriculture commissioner from 2014 to 2019, and who since strongly defended the deal, said it will not in any way undermine social policy and politics in Ireland or any other EU state.

Mr Hogan said the seven years of talks were carried through on the basis of instructions unanimously agreed by all the democratically-elected member governments.

He said Canada was a socially progressive country committed to tackling climate change and improving the environment.

Canada had proved an EU ally in the world forums, G7 and G20, he said.

He reiterated an argument made by Mr Ryan regarding their concerns about changes to the court system for resolving trade disputes under international law.

"Canada has worked with the EU to ensure a new Multilateral Investment Court will replace the flawed Investor State Dispute Settlement,” Mr Hogan told the Irish Independent.

He said this system would not impede democratically-elected governments from taking businesses into public ownership – nor would it foist privatisations upon states.

These were two of the arguments put forward by Green TDs last month when they demanded a longer and more open debate. Others, including Progressive Democrats founder Michael McDowell, said the treaty merited a full parliamentary debate.

Mr Hogan said Ireland will have an opportunity to help broker better EU-US relations following Joe Biden’s election victory.

He said it was vital that a functional trade relations between the EU and the US was established soon and said some initial progress was made during his year as trade commissioner.

He also urged prompt WTO reforms.