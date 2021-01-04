| 2.9°C Dublin

Green Party fears about EU-Canada trade deal are ‘wrong’, Phil Hogan insists

The former Irish commissioner said the deal will not empower multinationals to ‘push privatisation’

Former European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: AP/Virginia Mayo Expand

John Downing Twitter

The Green Party is “wrong about the EU-Canada trade deal”, former EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan has insisted.

Mr Hogan has said the trade deal will not empower multinationals to “push privatisation or undermine social policy” as some Irish Green Party TDs and councillors have argued.

Two of the party’s TDs, Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello, along with several party councillors effectively blocked Ireland’s formal ratification of the major trade deal which had taken seven years to negotiate.

