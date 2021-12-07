Green Party distances itself from its own MEP after he urges banks not to lend to young farmers

The Green Party has distanced himself from one of its former TDs and current MEP after he urged banks not to lend to young farmers.

In his letters to the banks, Green MEP Ciarán Cuffe tells the banks that “in the Irish context, the Government's new Climate Action Plan intends on cutting Ireland's emissions by 62-81pc by 2030.

“It is clear that in order to make the transition to a clean, green and renewable economy, we must reduce emissions across the Irish economy. In that regard, I'm concerned at reports that large loans are being advanced to young farmers to expand their cattle herds,” Mr Cuffe said.

“I am concerned that financial institutions run an ever-increasing risk of a ‘carbon lock-in’ and stranded assets should they continue to invest in carbon intensive sectors.”

The Green Party told the Irish Independent: “Ciarán Cuffe wrote to the banks on this matter in his capacity as an MEP.

“The party was not aware of the letters.”

The Green MEP was attacked for his letter by a Government colleague, Fine Gael’s John Paul Phelan last night.

The Carlow-Kilkenny TD said: “It’s well and good for Ciarán Cuffe to get cheap publicity on a subject that won’t adversely affect his own constituents, but what does he know about the reality of being a young farmer in Ireland today?

“His letter to major financial institutions was inappropriate and ill-informed. He singled out not only one sector, but one small proportion by placing all the blame on young farmers.

“If we’re serious about a ‘just transition’, we need investment and financing to develop new methods and innovations. How does MEP Cuffe expect farmers to pay for new technologies if they do not have access to financial backing from the main banks?” he asked.

He added that the banks themselves have come out in support of the agricultural sector. Bank of Ireland has declared its commitment “to supporting its transition to a greener footprint”, he said.

“AIB also echoes the importance of the industry, recognising it as ‘a critically important part of our economy and our society and we look forward to supporting its evolution to a more environmentally sustainable future’.”

Mr Phelan said: “Fine Gael do not support Ciaran Cuffe’s actions, nor his views on this matter.”

“We want to see farmers investing in their farms but in order to do this, they need support from banks. Does Eamon Ryan agree with this letter and the views it contains?

“It’s time for Eamon and his party colleagues to come forward and provide the public with clear, unequivocal answers.”

Mr Cuffe’s letter itself sought clarity “on what actions your bank has taken to reduce the risk of stranded assets in providing finance to agriculture”.

He reminded them the EU has legally bound itself to the goals of the Paris Agreement, to limit the rise in mean global temperatures to 1.5C.