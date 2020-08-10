Green Party councillor quits citing poor pay and conditions

A poll topping Green Party councillor has resigned his seat citing the poor pay and conditions.

South Dublin County Councillor William Priestley said it is not feasible to expect council members to make significant spending decision while paying them €17,000 a year plus expenses.

Mr Priestley said he resigned his seat and quit the Green Party after he was offered a civil servant role in An Garda Siochana.

“It is €17,000 a year and I think nearly everybody has another job which is self-defeating in a sense that being on the council is something in addition to your main focus and the result of that is people are burning the candle at both ends,” he told Independent.ie

“If you look at South County Dublin, the budget is something like €250bn and councillors are trusted with overseeing that and you’re paying them €17,000 a year and asking them to do it on top of another job,” he added.

Mr Priestley said it is “not a conspiracy” to suggest councillors pay is low to ensure local government is not strengthened.

“If you were being cynical you might suggest a good way of ensuring there is not strong local government is setting up the system the way it is at the moment,” he said.

“If local representatives could really focus on getting things done it might cause trouble further up the line,” he added.

Mr Priestley worked as a “motivational interview trainer” before he accepted the role with the gardaí.

The Green councillor topped the poll in the Rathfarnham-Templeogue district in Dublin South West in the 2019 Local Elections.

