Green Party councillor calls on Eamon Ryan to drop out of leadership contest after 'repeating racial slur' in the Dáil

GREEN Party leader Eamon Ryan is facing calls from within to drop out of the next month's leadership contest after he used the n-word.

Fingal Green Party councillor Daniel Whooley has told Independent.ie that Mr Ryan should now consider ending his bid remain leader of the party after using the racial slur in the Dáil.

"I think this is another reason why Eamon should reconsider his leadership bid and look long and hard at whether he should drop out," Mr Whooley said. "He should consider dropping out of the leadership race with comments like this. A lot of people are disgusted with the comments."

In an earlier statement Mr Whooley described Mr Ryan's comments as "morally reprehensible" and said the leader's apology is "not good enough".

Mr Whooley is supporting deputy leader Catherine Martin in the Green Party leadership contest. The Irish Independent reported on Thursday that the battle is on a knife-edge.

A survey of the party's 49 city and county councillors shows that the current Green Party leader has the support of 52pc of those who responded, ahead of Ms Martin, the deputy leader, who is on 48pc.

Mr Ryan used the n-word during a speech on the issue of racism in Irish society during question and answer session with the Taoiseach in the Dáil on Thursday.

Citing an opinion piece from writer and director Sean Gallen, Mr Ryan repeated the term of abuse which the author had used asterisks to self-censor in the op-ed published in the Irish Times.

"In the newspaper today there was a young Irish man Sean Gallen giving his experience of being 'othered', from the age of six being given that name: 'You n*****.' And explaining that sense to him how it completely undermines people.

"I know friends and relations of colour in this country and Travellers and other minorities speak of the same experience, it's real."

In a tweet posted on Thursday afternoon Mr Ryan apologised.

"I made a speech in the Dáil today about the scourge of racism in our society," he said.

"In quoting from an article I read this morning, I repeated a racial slur, and I was completely wrong to do so. I want to apologise for any hurt caused. I know this particular word should never be used."

Mr Ryan was speaking after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar outlined a series of measures the next government could take to combat racism in Irish society.

Mr Varadkar, whose Fine Gael party is in talks with Fianna Fáil and the Greens to form a government, suggested that education in schools could involve teaching people how to identify it and deal with racism. He said a lot of education is around telling people "what not to say" and that this can be "disabling"

Mr Varadkar said there would be moves to reform incitement to hatred laws to modernise hate speech and hate crime laws in Ireland and also said the next Government should set a target to increase the numbers of people from ethnic minority backgrounds working in the public service.

The civil service, including the Department of Justice and Equality, is "very white" and "needs to change" he said, suggesting there be a target for people who come from ethnic minority backgrounds and dedicated recruitment campaigns.

"We do need a generation of young people growing up in Ireland, who are people of colour, to see black and brown school principals, judges, cinn comhairle [Dáil chairs] perhaps in the future. Visibility and opportunity is really important."

On Direct Provision, Varadkar said much of the accommodation is "sub-standard", but added: "I don't think it would be honest to say we can immediately end it."

He said the Government cannot rollout own-door self-catering accommodation to 7,000 people who are in the asylum seeker system overnight

