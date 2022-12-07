Green ministers to keep current portfolios in Cabinet reshuffle

GREEN Party ministers Eamon Ryan, Catherine Martin and Roderic O’Gorman will keep their existing portfolios in the Cabinet, the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting was told tonight.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar made the disclosure to his TDs and senators, and said he would bear in mind representations made to him about his own party’s personnel and portfolios.

He said discussions have not yet taken place regarding the reassignment of government departments between the coalition parties ahead of December 17, when he will take up the post of Taoiseach.

The role of Taoiseach and Tánaiste will rotate that day, as will the Departments of Finance and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform between Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath.

Government sources said it was likely the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael leaders could discuss the make-up of the new Cabinet at a meeting on Monday, ahead of Cabinet the following day. Mr Martin will fly to a European summit next week.

Mr Varadkar told colleagues he had listened to his party’s views regarding the make up of the new Cabinet. He said that he “will take those views onboard”.

At the same meeting, TDs raised concerns about non-payment issues for accommodation providers housing Ukrainian refugees. The Tánaiste said he would follow up on it.

He also said the establishment of a statutory home care scheme will be a priority for 2023.

Mr Varadkar said the re-election of Mr Donohoe as president of the Eurogroup was an important development for the country and testament to the Finance Minister’s work in the role.

He also remarked on the foundation of the Irish State a century ago, saying he was honoured to visit the grave of WT Cosgrave, first President of the Executive Council (Taoiseach-equivalent), and to meet the descendants of the Cosgrave family at a Fine Gael event on Tuesday.

The Fine Gael leader said Ireland should be proud of the achievement of independence 100 years ago, and the freedom it gave to achieve greater freedoms in the years ahead.

He said the events of 100 years ago should continue to inspire citizens to dream of what can be achieved in the years ahead.