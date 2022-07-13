Green ministers can’t play their part by forgoing business-class travel, so why should we squeeze on to public transport?

Catherine Martin and Eamon Ryan want you to change how you live. The two most senior Green Party politicians in the country want you to travel less by car and instead squeeze yourself on to cramped public transport with remnants of the Covid-19 virus swirling around.

They want to charge you more to put petrol and diesel into your car by jacking up carbon taxes.

They want to do the same for your home heating oil to convince you to put a solar panel on your roof or allow a wind turbine to be constructed in your back garden.

Martin and Ryan want you to eat less meat, take fewer holidays overseas and let your garden overgrow.

If you’re a farmer, they want you to radically change how you earn your living.

They want to reduce your herd, change what crops you grow and how you grow them.

They tell you they are concerned about the future of the planet and insist this is why they run for national politics.

They would have you believe they can implement the necessary change that will save our burning world from the worst excesses of rising carbon emissions.

Yet, once they were elected to high office, Martin and Ryan could not even find it within themselves to even forgo the luxury of business-class flights to reduce their personal carbon footprint.

Ryan has taken one business-class flight since he was appointed Transport Minister, but Martin, the Tourism Minister, has booked premium seats on four occasions within the past year.

Since Covid travel restrictions were lifted last year, the Green Party deputy leader has clocked up big taxpayer bills, air miles and carbon emissions by flying off to the US, UAE and Argentina on state visits.

The World Bank says business-class flights, which Martin insists she will continue to take despite a backlash over her premium jet-setting, are responsible for at least three times more carbon emissions.

A study by the International Council on Clean Transport found premium seats can be responsible for 2.6 to 4.3 times more CO2 per kilometre than a passenger in economy class, depending on the aircraft type.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) online calculator, which the Government uses to estimate its carbon footprint, suggests business-class flights are to blame for twice the amount of carbon emissions of economy seats.

It is worth remembering that Martin hummed and hawed over whether she would sign up to the Programme for Government because she did not believe it went far enough to address the climate crisis.

She then went on to launch a failed leadership bid against Ryan under the pretence she would be more radical in imposing the necessary changes to save the planet than the serving leader.

However, the minister, who was elected to the Dáil on the back of a wave of public support for the Green agenda, cannot even find it within herself to haul carry-on luggage down to the economy seats to play her part in the fight against climate change.

The Government is undoubtedly making significant strides to address the hidden dangers of an overheated planet.

The Programme for Government sets ambitious targets to ensure Ireland plays its part in tackling the climate crisis.

However, the demands on the public from the Green Party’s pursued policies are not insignificant and require leadership from the top. If Martin and Ryan cannot play their part, why should anyone else?

The Green Party does not receive the same sort of scrutiny as other parties and is regularly given a pass because it is seen to be pursuing an important agenda.

But it is not unreasonable to believe the leaders of the party should make sacrifices, no matter how small, to give the impression of leading from the front to tackle what they say is a crisis that could lead to the end of our existence.