Green ministers already signed off on Canada trade deal which the party is now seeking to delay

GREEN Party Leader Eamon Ryan and his Cabinet ministers signed off on a memo endorsing an EU trade deal with Canada two weeks ago – which his party is now seeking to delay.

Mr Ryan, along with other senior Green ministers, supported two memos on the trade agreement brought before Cabinet at a meeting on November 24.

However, the Green Party are now seeking to delay a vote on a motion on the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA) which is due before the Dáil tomorrow.

CETA is the trade deal which was struck between the EU and Canada three years ago. Some aspects of the agreement are already in place but a Dáil vote is required to officially sign off on the deal.

Two memos on the agreement were brought before the Cabinet by Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney two weeks ago – one on the terms of the deal and another on a Dáil motion endorsing it.

The vote was due to be debated and voted on in the Dáil on Tuesday afternoon.

But after two Green TDs, Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello, raised concerns about the trade deal the party requested the debate be cancelled.

A Green Party spokesperson said: “I can confirm that the Green Party has requested a postponement of the debate on CETA to allow for greater public debate.”

Green Cabinet ministers include the party’s deputy leader Catherine Martin, Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman and Senator Pippa Hackett. The Green Party refused to say if all three attended the Cabinet meeting where the vote was agreed.

Critics of the deal say it will give corporations the power to influence policy, especially environmental and labour decisions, in EU member states, including Ireland.

This is because the deal allows corporations to legally challenge governments if they introduce new policies or standards that affect trading agreements.

The Green Party campaigned against the EU trade deal while in Opposition.

Opposition parties have piled pressure on the Green Party ahead of tomorrow’s vote.

Ms Hourigan, who voted against the Government in the past, took to social media to criticise Mr Ryan.

The Dublin Central TD retweeted a photograph of Mr Ryan campaigning against the deal and noting: “In fact we negotiated very hard to keep CETA out of the programme for government.”

“It was wasn't just that someone forgot to mention it,” she added.

